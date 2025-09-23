Analysis: UXLINK Project's Safe Multi-Sig Wallet Suspected of Being Hacked Due to Partial Private Key Leakage

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Cosine analysis, the UXLINK project's Safe multi-signature wallet was hacked due to a suspected partial private key leak. The attacker changed the multi-signature owner to 0x2EF43c1D0c88C071d242B6c2D0430e1751607B87 and completed the fund transfer operation.
This morning, UXLINK stated that its multi-signature wallet had suffered a security breach and funds had been illegally transferred .
