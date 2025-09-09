Analyst Cites Elliott Wave Pattern as XRP Enters Explosive Phase

Technical analysis identifies XRP completing corrective phase in Elliott Wave cycle

Rail acquisition and RLUSD launch position Ripple for increased transaction volume

Multiple ETF filings await October approval decision with institutional backing

Analyst Davie Satoshi has identified what he describes as a textbook Elliott Wave formation on XRP’s monthly logarithmic chart, suggesting the cryptocurrency has entered the most potentially explosive phase of its current cycle. The wave count analysis indicates XRP has finished its corrective sequence and is now beginning wave 3 of a major five-wave pattern.

Elliott Wave theory traditionally associates the third wave with the strongest price movements in any complete cycle. Satoshi’s analysis suggests that XRP’s recent price consolidation has established the foundation for this anticipated advance, with multiple fundamental catalysts aligning to support the technical pattern.

Strategic Acquisitions Drive Utility Expansion

Ripple’s acquisition of Rail Financial provides direct access to stablecoin transaction flows that currently represent approximately 10% of total market volume. Satoshi highlighted that routing these transactions through the XRP Ledger could increase both network utility and trading volume while advancing Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity scaling strategy.

The RLUSD stablecoin launch complements this acquisition by reducing Ripple’s dependence on traditional banking partnerships for cross-border payment processing. This integration allows Ripple to expand its payment network reach while maintaining control over critical infrastructure components.

November’s global implementation of the ISO 20022 payment messaging standard creates another adoption catalyst. RippleNet’s existing compliance with this protocol positions XRP as a bridge asset for financial institutions transitioning to the new framework, potentially increasing demand from traditional finance sectors.

Legal clarity following the SEC case resolution has removed regulatory uncertainty that previously limited institutional participation. XRP’s official designation as a non-security eliminates compliance barriers that affect most alternative cryptocurrencies, creating conditions for broader institutional adoption.

Current ETF application filings from CoinShares, WisdomTree, Bitwise, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and Canary Capital await SEC approval decisions in October. ProShares has already launched an Ultra XRP futures ETF with 2x exposure on NYSE Arca, indicating institutional product demand.

Ripple’s partnership with Thunes extends XRP’s potential reach across more than 100 countries, supporting over 80 currencies while connecting more than 3 billion digital wallets. This network integration positions XRP for remittance, payroll, and cross-border commerce applications through ODL technology.