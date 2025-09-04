Analyst Compares XRP Trajectory to Amazon’s Historic Rally

Anderson draws parallels between XRP’s current pattern and Amazon stock history

Amazon traded sideways for 3,800 days before achieving 3,900% price surge

Analyst projects XRP could reach $100-$200 target by 2030 and beyond

Crypto analyst Nick Anderson has drawn comparisons between XRP’s current price behavior and Amazon’s stock performance prior to its major breakout. Anderson shared this analysis during a recent episode of his Bullrunners show, highlighting similar patterns between the two assets.

The analyst noted that Amazon stock remained in sideways trading for approximately 3,800 days, spanning more than a decade starting from 2000. This extended consolidation period preceded Amazon’s eventual breakthrough, which Anderson believes mirrors XRP’s current market dynamics.

Amazon’s Cup-and-Handle Breakout Pattern

Amazon’s stock formed a massive cup-and-handle pattern that culminated in a breakout during 2010. Following this technical formation, AMZN entered a consolidation phase before launching into an explosive rally from $5 to $200, generating gains of approximately 3,900% over a 15-year timeframe extending to 2025.

Anderson emphasized that XRP’s potential wealth creation could benefit long-term holders, particularly investors currently under 30 years old. He calculated that these younger investors could achieve financial success if XRP reaches his minimum target of $100, with holders expected to be between 45 and 50 years old when this price level materializes.

The analyst provided specific wealth calculations, noting that a holding of 10,000 XRP tokens would be valued at $1 million if the asset reaches the $100 price target. This calculation assumes sustained long-term holding strategies rather than active trading approaches.

For the current market cycle, Anderson projects XRP could advance to a range between $5 and $30. However, he expects this rally to be followed by a major correction that would create conditions for what he terms “true adoption” of the cryptocurrency.

Looking toward 2030 and beyond, Anderson anticipates strong price appreciation that could drive XRP toward the $100-$200 range. He suggested this ambitious target could be achieved faster than expected if XRP attracts massive liquidity inflows similar to those observed before the 2017 cryptocurrency surge.

The $100 price target for XRP has gained support from other community analysts. Commentators including Linda Jones and Moonshilla have previously predicted XRP’s potential climb to similar elevated price levels, adding credibility to Anderson’s long-term projections.

Anderson’s analysis suggests that XRP holders may need to maintain patience similar to Amazon shareholders during the extended sideways trading period before the eventual breakout and subsequent rally phases unfold.