Analyst: Currently, 16.4 billion publicly offered WLFIs have been activated, 20% of which may be unlocked and put into circulation tomorrow

PANews reported on August 31st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin noted that 16.4 billion WLFI tokens have been activated from the public offering, 20% of which, or 3.3 billion WLFI, will be unlocked and put into circulation tomorrow. Based on the current price of $0.35, the circulating market value is $1.15 billion. However, the actual circulation is expected to be higher, as the project team still needs to allocate some tokens for liquidity addition and market making. The largest activated account belongs to @moonmanifest, who subscribed to 1 billion WLFI tokens in the first round of the public offering with 15 million USDC at a price of $0.015. Tomorrow, he will unlock and receive 200 million WLFI tokens, worth $70 million at $0.35.