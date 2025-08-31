Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

By: PANews
2025/08/31 12:13
PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin consultant Luke Broyles stated on the Coin Stories podcast that skepticism about Bitcoin's ability to rise further has persisted for years, and even if the price reaches millions, this skepticism is likely to persist, and change may take "an extremely long time." Broyles believes that Bitcoin's biggest obstacle is not technical, but psychological, as most people still don't believe it can improve their daily lives. "Unfortunately, I think many people won't make the switch until they see it for themselves."

