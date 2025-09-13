Analyst Forecasts 7,610% Shiba Inu Rally to $0.001 by December 2025

One of the leading crypto analysts has made some bold predictions about the ongoing bull run, stating that Shiba Inu might reach gains never seen before if Ethereum meets ambitious price targets. According to Pseudonymous analyst Amonyx, who leads close to 130,000 followers on social platform X, this bull run cycle will hit its peak by December 2025.

Ethereum currently trades at around $4,514 at the time of writing, requiring a 130% surge to reach Amonyx’s $10,000 target. This would mark a new all-time high in the price of Ethereum, exceeding its former high of $4,959 by more than 100 percent. The analyst is of the view that such growth can be attained in the current market cycle.

Shiba Inu is trading at an average of $0.00001334 at reporting time, making the analyst’s $0.001 prediction particularly ambitious. This would be a tremendous 7,610% advance that would see SHIB cut two zeros off its present price. This kind of increase would be a record high for the meme coin.

Ethereum’s Influence on Shiba Inu Performance

Ethereum and Shiba Inu have more than a correlation relationship. SHIB is an ERC-20 token, meaning its movements on the Ethereum blockchain establish implicit links between their prices movement. This technical basis usually leads to the coordination of the trading patterns between the two assets.

Market data shows how this relationship manifests in practice. Ethereum has a weekly gain of 2.6%, while Shiba Inu has performed higher with 8.11% during the same period. This pattern demonstrates SHIB’s potential to amplify movements in the broader Ethereum ecosystem.

This is the relationship that the analyst is expecting to persist during the bull run. In case Ethereum reaches the estimated price of $10,000, the network activity and investor confidence could be the catalyst that SHIB needs in its radical rise to the top.

Previous $0.001 Predictions and Market Context

The $0.001 target is a common theme regarding Shiba Inu price predictions. This psychological barrier has been identified by several analysts as having been the destination of the token in the past, but this has been on varying timelines.

Analyst Krao predicted that SHIB would go to $0.001 in the first quarter of 2025, but the forecast failed to materialize. On the same note, Crypto Sheriff cited technical analysis of multi-year descending trendlines to support a $0.001 target, though no specific timeline was provided.

Current market forecasts for 2025 show more modest expectations, with forecasts ranging from $0.00003 to $0.00010. These predictions reflect typical market volatility rather than the exponential increase needed for the $0.001 target.