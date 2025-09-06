Analyst Forecasts XRP To Stage Amazon-Like Rally To $200

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:05
XRP has drawn plenty of comparisons over the past few months, but one analyst believes the best way to understand its future is to look at Amazon’s past. Nick Anderson, better known as BULLRUNNERS on the social media platform X, says XRP is going through the same kind of consolidation Amazon faced in 2010, and it still has the potential to rally to $200. The key difference, however, is the patience investors will need before this rally can happen.

Amazon’s Breakout Holds The Clues For XRP

XRP’s price action in the past seven days has been highlighted by a trading range between $2.8 and $2.9. The cryptocurrency now seems stuck within this range, but it has managed to hold above $2.8 for the meantime. Interestingly, Anderson likened this consolidation move to a similar retest of a previous high by the Amazon stock (AMZN) back in 2010. 

In his post, Anderson highlighted how Amazon stock spent roughly 3,800 days consolidating after the dot-com crash before finally breaking past its previous high and entering a meteoric run. However, before entering into this meteoric run, it consolidated for a few months in 2010 just after breaking above its previous high during the dot-com bubble. 

According to Anderson, XRP’s current structure is tracing out a massive cup and handle that mirrors this exact Amazon stock setup, with the cryptocurrency now using past highs as support in the same way Amazon did. Just as Amazon transformed once it cleared resistance, Anderson believes XRP could follow a similar breakout trajectory that could eventually push its price above $100, and possibly as high as $200.

Short-Term Expectations Between $5 And $30

In his assessment, Anderson noted that this predicted rally to $200 might take many years to come to fruition. Comparing today’s price of around $2.80 to Amazon’s $5 launch point before its monumental rally, this would probably be the best time for XRP investors to accumulate for the long term. For younger investors, holding XRP for the next 10 to 15 years could prove transformative, with as little as 10,000 XRP amounting to $1 million in value if the cryptocurrency eventually climbs to $100.

Despite his long-term forecast, Anderson is more cautious about what XRP might achieve this cycle. He stated that while a push to $100 in the near term would be “absolutely insane”, a more realistic target for this bull run could lie between $5 and $30. After that, he expects another correction to set in before the rally resumes sometime around the end of the decade. 

Anderson also left room for a more explosive scenario, noting that XRP could deliver what he called a “giga rally” if liquidity rushes into the market faster than expected. This is based on the growing anticipation around the adoption of ISO 20022 by the US Federal Reserve.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.81.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/altcoin/analyst-forecasts-xrp-to-stage-amazon-like-rally-to-200/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
