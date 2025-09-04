Analyst Foresees BTC Reaching $125K This Month – HYPER Presale Nears $14M to Upgrade Bitcoin

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/04 17:55
Bitcoin
BTC$110,861.13-0.30%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2951-0.62%
Capverse
CAP$0.0692+0.99%
Analyst Foresees BTC Reaching $125K This Month – HYPER Presale Nears $14M to Upgrade Bitcoin

Compared to last year, its price has nearly doubled to $110K, underscoring the strength of renewed institutional and retail demand.

Changelly now predicts $BTC to jump to $125K by the end of September, offering investors a potential ROI surpassing 14%.

But when $BTC grows, its long-standing network issues often become more apparent.

This is where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) shines. Launching a super-fast Layer-2 (L2) solution this quarter, it aims to solve the Bitcoin network’s biggest challenges: cost, speed, and DeFi accessibility.

Despite not being live yet, investors already have high expectations for the L2, as evidenced by its native token – $HYPER – nearly attracting $14M on presale. It might even be the next 1000x crypto.

Bitcoin Transaction Speeds 18x Slower Than Ethereum

Unlike Ethereum, Bitcoin wasn’t built for smart contracts, dApps, or DeFi ecosystems. Instead, it was initially designed as a decentralized system for sending funds. The biggest perk? Not relying on banks or intermediaries.

As a consequence, the network still prioritizes security and decentralization over speed and programmability to this day.

It’s highly resilient in the blockchain space, thanks to its Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism secured by a vast network of miners. Together, they make it virtually impossible for the network to be compromised or manipulated.

But the network’s super slow, currently only processing 6 transactions per second (tps), around 80% lower than Ethereum’s 21.78 tps.

Bitcoin-Ethereum transactions per second on Chainspect.

Its gas fees are also rather pricey. Right now, the average Bitcoin transaction costs $1.703, nearly triple the amount of Ethereum’s $0.588.

Ethereum also dominates global DeFi activity, boasting a hefty $91.55B in Total Value Locked (TVL). In comparison, Bitcoin accounts for just $7.899B, a massive $83.401B less.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to change all of this.

Bitcoin Hyper to Uplift Bitcoin With Canonical Bridge & SVM

As a novel L2 Bitcoin solution, Bitcoin Hyper is designed to significantly enhance the network’s power and versatility, even during peak demand.

By introducing a Canonical Bridge, the L2 aims to unlock Bitcoin’s full potential without being shackled by its slow base layer.

The bridge will enable you to deposit $BTC on the L1 and receive wrapped $BTC, which is backed 1:1 by the original crypto’s price.

And you need not worry about the Bitcoin mainnet becoming clogged. These transactions will be batched off-chain before being secured to the L1 network, which helps boost speeds and slash costs.

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 information on the presale page.

Source: Bitcoin Hyper

The L2 will also leverage the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to bring Solana’s steadfast programmability into the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Finally, developers will be able to launch smart contracts and build dApps on the Bitcoin network while handling thousands of tps.

In turn, this could significantly boost its TVL; Bitcoin will have the functionality to become an active hub for DeFi, NFTs, Web3 innovation, and even top meme coins without facing congestion woes.

Crucially, Bitcoin Hyper promises to deliver these upgrades without compromising Bitcoin’s legendary security. By settling transactions on Bitcoin’s PoW chain, all can be achieved without sacrificing decentralization and reliability.

To reap Bitcoin Hyper’s full benefits, you’ll want to scoop up some $HYPER. It grants lower gas fees on the L2, unlocks staking rewards at an 80% APY, and will give you a voice in governance decisions.

Following the L2’s mainnet launch, Bitcoin Hyper will transition into a DAO, fully decentralizing the network’s future by giving you control over its future trajectory.

Join $HYPER Presale Before Tomorrow’s Price Rise

$BTC is widely known as the most valuable crypto worldwide and Bitcoin is celebrated as a highly secure blockchain. But its utility is no stranger to slow speeds, steep fees, and limited programmability. So much so that it risks being left behind while Ethereum and Solana thrive.

Thankfully, Bitcoin Hyper is getting ready to launch its L2 solution to address Bitcoin’s long-standing usability issues.

For the ecosystem’s full perks, you can purchase $HYPER on presale for $0.012855, using either $ETH, $USDT, $USDC, $BNB, or fiat. But act fast: this price will go up tomorrow.

With demand growing and the presale heating up, $HYPER could be your gateway to Bitcoin’s next era.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6837-2.11%
SOON
SOON$0.283+3.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011857-1.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

The era of blockchain networks and stablecoins has arrived: technology, market demand and political will are coming together.
CROSS
CROSS$0.21234-0.56%
ERA
ERA$0.7006-2.30%
WHY
WHY$0.000000026-5.62%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 14:48
Share
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.06035+0.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004304-0.04%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000039-2.98%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025