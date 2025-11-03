Analyst Foresees XRP ETFs Launching Within Two Weeks After SEC Case Resolution

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up →

The first XRP ETFs are expected to launch within the next two weeks, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci. This development follows recent regulatory resolutions and multiple S-1 filings from firms like Bitwise and Canary Capital, signaling a major step for XRP in mainstream finance.

XRP ETF filings advance rapidly with Bitwise’s latest amendment including a 0.34% fee and NYSE listing.

Multiple asset managers, including Grayscale and Franklin Templeton, are competing to introduce spot XRP products.

The resolution of Ripple’s SEC case in August 2024 has cleared hurdles, boosting confidence in XRP ETF approvals, with over $100 million already in related products.

What is the Timeline for XRP ETF Launches?

XRP ETF launches are anticipated within the next two weeks, as forecasted by prominent ETF analyst Nate Geraci. This prediction aligns with recent advancements in regulatory filings and the closure of Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC. The move positions XRP for broader institutional adoption through traditional exchange-traded funds.

How Will XRP ETFs Impact the Crypto Market?

Spot XRP ETFs promise direct exposure to XRP’s price without the need for investors to hold the underlying cryptocurrency, simplifying access for retail and institutional participants alike. According to data from CoinShares, similar Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have attracted billions in inflows since their 2024 launches, with Ethereum ETFs alone surpassing $10 billion in assets under management within months. Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, emphasized that these XRP products could represent a pivotal shift, stating they would serve as “the final nail in the coffin” for anti-crypto regulators by normalizing digital assets in regulated markets. The resolution of Ripple’s lawsuit, where the SEC’s appeals were jointly dismissed in August 2024 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, has removed a significant barrier. This legal clarity is echoed by experts at firms like WisdomTree, who note that XRP’s utility in cross-border payments could drive ETF demand, potentially mirroring Solana’s recent filing momentum from Canary Capital. Short sentences highlight the efficiency: filings are progressing, fees are set at competitive levels like Bitwise’s 0.34%, and listings target major exchanges such as the NYSE. Overall, this could enhance liquidity and price stability for XRP, benefiting the broader $2.5 trillion cryptocurrency ecosystem as reported by market trackers like CoinMarketCap.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Firms Are Filing for XRP ETFs?

Several prominent asset managers are in the race for XRP ETF approvals, including Grayscale Investments, 21Shares, WisdomTree, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton. Bitwise has recently amended its S-1 filing with a 0.34% fee and NYSE listing, while Canary Capital updated its Solana ETF application, indicating parallel progress in altcoin products. These efforts total over a dozen filings, positioning XRP for potential U.S. market entry soon. (48 words)

Why Did BlackRock and Fidelity Skip XRP ETFs?

While BlackRock and Fidelity have dominated Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF spaces, they have chosen to sit out the initial XRP ETF competition, even as Fidelity pursued a Solana product. Industry observers suggest this reflects a cautious approach amid XRP’s unique regulatory history with Ripple. However, their participation could follow once approvals solidify market viability, ensuring stable, voice-friendly access for investors seeking spot exposure through established platforms. (72 words)

Key Takeaways

Imminent Launch Window : Nate Geraci’s forecast points to XRP ETFs debuting in two weeks, driven by finalized S-1 amendments and resolved SEC litigation.

: Nate Geraci’s forecast points to XRP ETFs debuting in two weeks, driven by finalized S-1 amendments and resolved SEC litigation. Competitive Landscape : Firms like Grayscale and Franklin Templeton are leading the charge, with Bitwise’s fee structure enhancing appeal for cost-conscious investors.

: Firms like Grayscale and Franklin Templeton are leading the charge, with Bitwise’s fee structure enhancing appeal for cost-conscious investors. Regulatory Milestone: The August 2024 dismissal of appeals marks a turning point, potentially opening doors for more crypto ETFs and greater institutional inflows.

Conclusion

The anticipated launch of XRP ETFs within weeks underscores a maturing crypto landscape, bolstered by regulatory wins and proactive filings from industry leaders like Bitwise and Grayscale. As XRP ETF products provide seamless spot exposure, they could accelerate adoption and liquidity for Ripple’s token. Investors should monitor these developments closely, as they may herald a new era of mainstream integration for alternative cryptocurrencies in 2025 portfolios.

