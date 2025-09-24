The post Analyst Hints Spot Ether ETF Outflow to ETH Sale by BlackRock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Pillows has highlighted that Spot Ether ETF recorded an outflow of $76 million on September 22, 2025. ETH sale worth $15.1 million by BlackRock contributed to the total outflow. ETH price is seen attempting a recovery from recent declines. Ted Pillows has underlined a massive outflow from Spot Ether ETF. He has drawn an association with the ETH sale by BlackRock. Meanwhile, ETF price is attempting a recovery after heavy declines. The token has lost the closest resistance margin but is estimated to reverse the ongoing trend. Outflow from Spot Ether ETF After ETH Sale by BlackRock Ted Pillows, a noted analyst & opinion leader, has highlighted that the Spot Ether ETF recorded an outflow of $76 million yesterday. He said that a part of it happened after BlackRock sold $15.1 million in Ethereum. Others who reported outflow on September 22, 2025, are Fidelity, Bitwise, and Grayscale. Grayscale noted the least amount of outflow for $5.5 million, just behind BlackRock. Fidelity recorded the highest amount of fund outflow, followed by Bitwise for $33.1 million and $22.3 million, respectively. The cumulative total inflow for Spot Ether ETF stands at $13.86 billion as of September 22, 2025. Spot Ether ETF in the Previous Week Spot Ether ETF mostly recorded positive flows last week. It only noted outflows on September 16-17, 2025. Fidelity led the outward movements of funds on both days while, BlackRock contributed a negative only on September 16, 2025, for $20.3 million. Fidelity’s outflows were $48.1 million and $29.2 million, applicable in the same sequence. Another day could see an outflow for Spot Ether ETF. Ted Pillows has reported the sale of ETH worth $12.53 million. While it is not known if it will actually have an impact on Spot Ether ETF, the post itself has set signals for… The post Analyst Hints Spot Ether ETF Outflow to ETH Sale by BlackRock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Pillows has highlighted that Spot Ether ETF recorded an outflow of $76 million on September 22, 2025. ETH sale worth $15.1 million by BlackRock contributed to the total outflow. ETH price is seen attempting a recovery from recent declines. Ted Pillows has underlined a massive outflow from Spot Ether ETF. He has drawn an association with the ETH sale by BlackRock. Meanwhile, ETF price is attempting a recovery after heavy declines. The token has lost the closest resistance margin but is estimated to reverse the ongoing trend. Outflow from Spot Ether ETF After ETH Sale by BlackRock Ted Pillows, a noted analyst & opinion leader, has highlighted that the Spot Ether ETF recorded an outflow of $76 million yesterday. He said that a part of it happened after BlackRock sold $15.1 million in Ethereum. Others who reported outflow on September 22, 2025, are Fidelity, Bitwise, and Grayscale. Grayscale noted the least amount of outflow for $5.5 million, just behind BlackRock. Fidelity recorded the highest amount of fund outflow, followed by Bitwise for $33.1 million and $22.3 million, respectively. The cumulative total inflow for Spot Ether ETF stands at $13.86 billion as of September 22, 2025. Spot Ether ETF in the Previous Week Spot Ether ETF mostly recorded positive flows last week. It only noted outflows on September 16-17, 2025. Fidelity led the outward movements of funds on both days while, BlackRock contributed a negative only on September 16, 2025, for $20.3 million. Fidelity’s outflows were $48.1 million and $29.2 million, applicable in the same sequence. Another day could see an outflow for Spot Ether ETF. Ted Pillows has reported the sale of ETH worth $12.53 million. While it is not known if it will actually have an impact on Spot Ether ETF, the post itself has set signals for…

Analyst Hints Spot Ether ETF Outflow to ETH Sale by BlackRock

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:56
  • Ted Pillows has highlighted that Spot Ether ETF recorded an outflow of $76 million on September 22, 2025.
  • ETH sale worth $15.1 million by BlackRock contributed to the total outflow.
  • ETH price is seen attempting a recovery from recent declines.

Ted Pillows has underlined a massive outflow from Spot Ether ETF. He has drawn an association with the ETH sale by BlackRock. Meanwhile, ETF price is attempting a recovery after heavy declines. The token has lost the closest resistance margin but is estimated to reverse the ongoing trend.

Outflow from Spot Ether ETF After ETH Sale by BlackRock

Ted Pillows, a noted analyst & opinion leader, has highlighted that the Spot Ether ETF recorded an outflow of $76 million yesterday. He said that a part of it happened after BlackRock sold $15.1 million in Ethereum.

Others who reported outflow on September 22, 2025, are Fidelity, Bitwise, and Grayscale. Grayscale noted the least amount of outflow for $5.5 million, just behind BlackRock. Fidelity recorded the highest amount of fund outflow, followed by Bitwise for $33.1 million and $22.3 million, respectively. The cumulative total inflow for Spot Ether ETF stands at $13.86 billion as of September 22, 2025.

Spot Ether ETF in the Previous Week

Spot Ether ETF mostly recorded positive flows last week. It only noted outflows on September 16-17, 2025. Fidelity led the outward movements of funds on both days while, BlackRock contributed a negative only on September 16, 2025, for $20.3 million. Fidelity’s outflows were $48.1 million and $29.2 million, applicable in the same sequence.

Another day could see an outflow for Spot Ether ETF. Ted Pillows has reported the sale of ETH worth $12.53 million.

While it is not known if it will actually have an impact on Spot Ether ETF, the post itself has set signals for the community to brace for something similar. As for the opening day of this week, the outflow has officially broken the streak of inflow which commenced last week on September 18, 2025.

ETH Price Attempts Recovery

ETH price is currently attempting a recovery from recent declines. It is up by 0.04% in the last 24 hours, exchanging hands at $4,189.81. ETH price has, at the moment, lost the closest resistance mark of $4,390.26. It is testing the support level of $4,076.39. Any further decline could eventually see Ether drift away into a new low.

The 24-hour trading volume is down by 22.28% to around $36.54 billion. The token is estimated to surge by 11.30% in the next 30 days, taking ETH price to approximately $4,589.38 amid the volatility of 2.95%. The 14-Day RSI is 40.19 points, and the FGI rating is 43 points.

It is important to note that the contents of this article are neither recommendations nor advice for crypto trading and investment.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

Giggle Academy Receives $3M BNB Donations, Changpeng Zhao Highlights Utility

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/analyst-hints-spot-ether-etf-outflow-to-eth-sale-by-blackrock/

