Analyst Makes Bold Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions for This Bull Run

Chainlink price trades around $23. LINK price has stayed steady this cycle as it has not seen big crashes or sudden jumps. This calm performance could keep traders curious about where it could go in this bull run. Lee the Captain believes in Chainlink because of its strong use cases. Chainlink is known for its Chainlink price trades around $23. LINK price has stayed steady this cycle as it has not seen big crashes or sudden jumps. This calm performance could keep traders curious about where it could go in this bull run. Lee the Captain believes in Chainlink because of its strong use cases. Chainlink is known for its