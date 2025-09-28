Analyst: Options and derivatives may push Bitcoin's market value to $10 trillion

PANews reported on September 28th that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst James Van Straten stated that derivatives such as options contracts will drive Bitcoin's market capitalization to at least $10 trillion. He believes that derivatives will not only attract more institutional investors but also effectively mitigate the high volatility inherent in the digital currency market. Van Straten cited the record-breaking open interest in Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin futures as an example of a significant shift in market structure. He explained that this phenomenon is partly due to the widespread use of systematic volatility selling strategies (such as covered call options), reflecting the increasing liquidity and maturation of the Bitcoin derivatives market. He also noted that reduced volatility has a two-way impact: while it can mitigate the sharp declines common in the crypto market, it will also reduce the high-yield surges that investors are accustomed to. PANews reported on September 28th that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst James Van Straten stated that derivatives such as options contracts will drive Bitcoin's market capitalization to at least $10 trillion. He believes that derivatives will not only attract more institutional investors but also effectively mitigate the high volatility inherent in the digital currency market. Van Straten cited the record-breaking open interest in Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin futures as an example of a significant shift in market structure. He explained that this phenomenon is partly due to the widespread use of systematic volatility selling strategies (such as covered call options), reflecting the increasing liquidity and maturation of the Bitcoin derivatives market. He also noted that reduced volatility has a two-way impact: while it can mitigate the sharp declines common in the crypto market, it will also reduce the high-yield surges that investors are accustomed to.