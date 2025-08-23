Analyst Predicts What Will Happen When XRP Price Hits $4, $10, $100, And $1,000

2025/08/23
XRP
XRP$3.035+7.78%

Market analyst Barri C has laid out what he believes will be the emotional journey of investors as XRP moves through major price milestones. His prediction is not on traditional tools like charts, candlestick patterns, or complex technical indicators. According to him, investors will go from laughing at the digital asset to feeling panic and then chasing it in fear of missing out. In the early stages, people often dismiss cryptocurrencies, claiming they have no real value. But as time passes and the XRP price climbs, that attitude will shift into doubt, regret, and finally desperation to buy in at any cost. 

Barri C: XRP Investors Will Laugh, Doubt, And Panic At $4, $10, And $100

Barri C says the first stage of investor reaction begins at $4. At this level, many people will mock XRP. They will joke about it being a “shit coin” and point out that the price has reached this level before. In their eyes, this is not a milestone worth noticing, so they laugh it off.

The mood changes when XRP hits $10. Even though it is only a small step higher, it feels more serious because the number now has two digits. People begin to feel uneasy, but they still hold on to the belief that the coin will crash again. They convince themselves they will be able to repurchase it at a cheaper price later.

The real shock, according to Barri C, comes when XRP reaches the $100 mark. At this point, a wave of realization hits investors who had dismissed or underestimated the token for years, as they suddenly recognize the scale of the opportunity they passed up. Panic begins to spread across the market as latecomers scramble to get in, while early critics are with deep regret for not taking action sooner, watching the price climb beyond what once seemed impossible.

Why $1,000 XRP Could Trigger Mass Adoption

According to Barri C, the most dramatic stage comes when XRP reaches $1,000. At this point, the fear of missing out, often called FOMO, takes control of the market. Everyone, from regular people to long-time critics, will feel desperate to own some XRP.

Even a fraction of a single coin will be as valuable. The demand will rise quickly as people rush in, not wanting to be left behind. For many, it will no longer matter how high the price has gone. The only thought will be to buy before it climbs even more.

Barri C adds that this stage is also when XRP could be more than just a cryptocurrency, evolving into the backbone of a new global financial system that supports cross-border payments and institutional transactions. The mix of FOMO and belief in its role in finance would push people from all sides, from supporters, skeptics, and even haters, to grab a share.

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia's Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

In September, the momentum of meme coins is coming back, as liquidity appears to be rotating towards high-energy tokens, according […] The post 3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
