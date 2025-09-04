Analyst Predicts XRP Price Surge Due to Limited Market Supply

TLDR

XRP’s accessible supply is much lower than the total circulation leading to potential price increases.

Spot XRP ETFs managed by major financial firms could fuel higher demand and drive up prices.

Growing institutional interest could absorb the limited XRP supply and push the price higher.

Limited liquidity in the XRP market could lead to a rapid price surge as demand rises.

Potential institutional adoption and ETF launches may cause significant upward movement in XRP’s value.

A prominent crypto analyst has shared insights on XRP’s market dynamics, stating that the circulating supply is often misunderstood. Many investors believe that 100 billion XRP tokens are available, but the actual liquid supply is much lower. The analyst emphasized that the true figure for available XRP is closer to 1.5 to 3.5 billion tokens. This discrepancy between total supply and accessible supply could potentially drive up the token’s price.

Limited Accessible Supply Could Drive XRP Price

The analyst argues that the gap between XRP’s total supply and its liquid supply may significantly affect its price. While 100 billion XRP exists, only a small portion is available on the open market. The accessible XRP, ranging between 1.5 and 3.5 billion tokens, creates an environment where demand could outpace supply.

Institutional demand and upcoming financial products could amplify the pressure on XRP’s liquidity. If more investors enter the market, especially institutional players, the token’s price could rise sharply. As the accessible XRP supply remains limited, the market may struggle to meet growing demand, leading to a rapid price increase.

Spot XRP Exchange-Traded Funds Could Fuel Demand

The potential introduction of spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could add significant buying pressure on the token. Spot ETFs, managed by major financial institutions like BlackRock and Schwab, could allow investors to gain exposure to XRP through traditional stock markets. The analyst notes that these ETFs would require the purchase of fresh XRP tokens to back each fund.

Each ETF share could represent multiple units of XRP, potentially five, ten, or even twenty tokens. As these funds accumulate XRP, they will create additional demand for the token. This would add to the already limited supply of XRP, further contributing to upward price movement.

Institutional and Corporate Interest Could Absorb XRP Liquidity

Aside from ETFs, banks, treasury firms, and corporations may seek to invest in XRP as part of their digital asset strategies. The analyst highlights that if hundreds of institutions pursue XRP at the same time, available supply might not suffice to meet demand. This surge in institutional interest could result in the quick absorption of liquidity from the order books.

As corporate adoption and institutional investment grow, the pressure on XRP’s liquidity will increase. With each new buyer looking to secure their XRP, the available supply would likely diminish rapidly. The analyst suggests that this scenario could lead to a drastic rise in XRP’s price, as buyers scramble to secure their tokens.

