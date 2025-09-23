Analyst Predicts XRP Price Will Definitely Reach $10,000, Gives Reasons Why

Crypto analyst Xena has declared that the XRP price will definitely reach $10,000. The analyst further gave reasons why she holds this belief and likened XRP’s potential run to that of Bitcoin. Why The XRP Price Will Reach $10,000 In an X post, Xena asserted that the XRP price will reach $10,000 without a doubt. She noted that some market participants argue that XRP should at least cross its all-time high (ATH) first before such projections, but the analyst believes that is not the point. The analyst suggested that market participants are too focused on the short-term, while alluding to how people said Bitcoin should reach $1,000 first when articles said it would reach $1 million. Related Reading: How The XRP Price Can Go To $100 And What Is Required To Reach $1,000 Xena remarked that many regret not holding a few Bitcoin today, seeing how it has surged amid these predictions. She told market participants that they have the choice to be sarcastic and do nothing, or hold XRP and be patient in anticipation of the XRP price rally. The analyst then drew attention to when she bought BTC between $200 and $600 and Ethereum at $5. She explained that she took a leap of faith back then and is now happy with her decision, seeing how the two largest coins by market capitalization have surged to massive heights. Xena noted that people also said the same thing that they are currently saying about the XRP price back then, that BTC and ETH won’t reach a particular price. Xena claimed that the naysayers would always exist and have their own convictions while they think they know better. However, she doesn’t believe that they know better than Ripple’s co-founder and XRP Ledger developer Arthur Britto, who the community claims predicted that the XRP price would reach $10,000. The Ripple Factor For The Projected Rally Xena also suggested that she believes the XRP price can reach $10,000 based on Ripple’s supposed hint about higher prices for the altcoin. She specifically alluded to the $589 price target and remarked that the crypto firm has been hinting that there is something special about this number. Related Reading: Pundit Reveals What Will Happen When XRP Price Hits $100 And $1,000 She further noted that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has been following only 589 people with so much consistency. The analyst then questioned community members whether they would prefer to listen to X haters or Ripple CTO David Schwartz, she claimed clearly told them that XRP can reach a high price depending on different factors. Xena added that when Arthur Britto says that XRP is designed to reach $10,000, then the community should pay attention. 