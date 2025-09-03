Editors News

EGRAG maintains XRP cycle peak remains ahead despite recent price decline

Technical analysis combines regression models with Fibonacci level projections

Token dropped from July $3.66 high to current levels below $3 threshold

Crypto analyst EGRAG has published research suggesting XRP’s current market cycle has not concluded. The analyst’s assessment comes as the digital asset faces downward pressure following its summer price surge.

XRP reached a cycle high of $3.66 during July 2025 when cryptocurrency markets rallied across multiple assets. The token has since retreated to price levels below the $3 mark as broader market corrections affected digital asset valuations.

Technical Models Point to Higher Targets

EGRAG’s analysis incorporates linear regression modeling alongside Fibonacci retracement levels to identify potential price objectives. The analyst’s methodology combines these technical indicators to project where XRP might trade during the remainder of the current market cycle.

The research suggests XRP could advance to $27 before the present cycle reaches completion. This projection represents a substantial increase from current trading levels and would require the token to regain upward trajectory.

EGRAG’s approach relies on mathematical models that analyze historical price patterns and apply Fibonacci ratios to identify resistance and support zones. Linear regression analysis helps establish trend lines that may indicate future price direction based on past market behavior.

The $27 target assumes XRP will follow patterns observed in previous market cycles where digital assets achieved multiple expansion phases. The analyst’s framework considers both technical resistance levels and mathematical projections when establishing these price objectives.

Market participants continue monitoring XRP’s performance as regulatory developments and institutional adoption factors influence trading activity. The token’s ability to reclaim higher price levels will depend on both technical factors and fundamental market conditions affecting the cryptocurrency sector.