Analyst: Regardless of the macroeconomic situation in the coming years and decades, Bitcoin's price and popularity are expected to grow

PANews reported on September 21st that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst Jordi Visser stated that as the global financial system moves towards a "Fourth Turning" reset, Bitcoin's price and popularity are expected to grow regardless of the macroeconomic situation in the coming years and decades. Ordinary people have lost confidence in all traditional institutions, which should drive investment in Bitcoin—a neutral, permissionless, and global asset not bound by governments or traditional organizations.

The "Fourth Turning" refers to a book by William Strauss and Neil Howe that describes the cyclical rise and fall of nations due to predictable generational patterns.