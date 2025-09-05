Analyst: REX-Osprey may launch the first Dogecoin ETF as early as next week

By: PANews
2025/09/05 07:41
PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, following the launch of the Solana staking ETF earlier this summer, REX Shares and Osprey Funds may bring the first ETF directly investing in Dogecoin to market as early as next week. On Wednesday, the team filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, trading under the ticker symbol DOJE. The fund also mentioned ETFs related to XRP, BONK, Trump, as well as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Sol.

Bloomberg Industry Research analyst Eric Balchunas said Rex may launch a Dogecoin ETF next week through the Investment Company Act of 1940, with Trump, XRP, and Bonk ETFs also likely to follow. The prospectus shows that DOJE will gain asset exposure by investing in a Cayman Islands subsidiary, and the relevant strategies and risk disclosures reflect the overall operations of the fund and its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
