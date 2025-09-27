Cardano is holding up well even as the broader crypto market pulls back. The global market cap is near $3.75 trillion. ADA price now trades at about $0.7931, down roughly 2% today but still up close to 96% for the year.  In a Youtube video, the Cheeky Crypto team explains why they think ADA mightCardano is holding up well even as the broader crypto market pulls back. The global market cap is near $3.75 trillion. ADA price now trades at about $0.7931, down roughly 2% today but still up close to 96% for the year.  In a Youtube video, the Cheeky Crypto team explains why they think ADA might

Analyst Says Cardano (ADA) Could Turn This Final Bear Trap Into a $5 Rally

By: Coinstats
2025/09/27 03:30
Cardano is holding up well even as the broader crypto market pulls back. The global market cap is near $3.75 trillion. ADA price now trades at about $0.7931, down roughly 2% today but still up close to 96% for the year.  In a Youtube video, the Cheeky Crypto team explains why they think ADA might
Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
