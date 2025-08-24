Analyst Says Dogecoin Price Is Entering Expansion Phase – Here’s What It Means

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 10:32
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.23+0.82%
Cashaa
CAS$0.001414+1.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.185-1.90%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0012+5.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022391+3.92%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%

According to crypto analyst Cas Abbé, Dogecoin’s current movement suggests it is stepping into a new expansion phase after an extended period of accumulation. This development comes after months of relatively muted sentiment with strong price support, which now appears to be forming the groundwork for another strong breakout. Notably, technical analysis of various charts tracking Dogecoin’s hash rate, CVDD levels, alpha pricing, and network stress index provides context to this technical outlook, which might see Dogecoin surge to new price highs.

Signs Of An Expansion Phase In Dogecoin

Taking to the social media platform X, crypto analyst Cas Abbé explained a few reasons as to why the Dogecoin price is about to enter into an expansion phase. The first being that Dogecoin has been trading inside a wide accumulation range in the past few months. This base has been at the $0.20 price level since the beginning of August.

This type of prolonged base-building is mostly always known to precede sharp upward moves, as it reflects the gradual buildup of strong demand. Furthermore, the analyst noted that the current breakout attempts are backed by rising trading volume, which he interpreted as institutional accumulation. This is unlike past Dogecoin bull cycles, which were mostly based on retail hype.

Technical momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are currently in a mid-range position, and this means that Dogecoin still has significant room to climb before hitting overbought conditions.

Another factor is the Dogecoin mining hash rate chart. As shown in the image below, the hash rate has been rising massively since the beginning of 2025, showing that network strength has been steadily climbing even during price consolidations and declines.

Historical Patterns Back Expansion Outlook

One of Abbé’s key points is that Dogecoin’s price cycles have consistently followed a similar pattern of long sideways stretches followed by sudden vertical expansions. This cycle structure can be seen in the cumulative value days destroyed (CVDD) chart. As shown in the chart below, Dogecoin’s price action stayed well within its accumulation zones before breaking higher in 2018 and then in 2021.

However, unlike the peaks in 2018 and 2021 where on-chain metrics were overheated, current conditions are calm, which shows more of genuine accumulation rather than profit-taking and distribution.

The expansion phase is not about short-lived spikes but rather the start of a new directional trend that could redefine Dogecoin’s price structure. Although the analyst did not define a price target, technical analyses from other analysts point to price predictions that will take the Dogecoin price well above its 2021 peak of $0.7316 into the $1 threshold and beyond. A similar analysis by crypto analyst Javon Marks points to a Dogecoin price target of $1.25.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.237, up by 9.5% in the past 24 hours.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/altcoin/analyst-says-dogecoin-price-is-entering-expansion-phase-heres-what-it-means/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1322+0.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001735-3.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01404-0.56%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 17:01
Share
Blockcast 74 | Yat Siu on the Future of Crypto: AI, Blockchain, and Creativity

Blockcast 74 | Yat Siu on the Future of Crypto: AI, Blockchain, and Creativity

Yat Siu returns to Blockcast to explore the intersection of AI, blockchain, and creativity.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.128+1.82%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866--%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/24 10:00
Share
Solana captures 40% of crypto buybacks: SOL can reach $295 IF…

Solana captures 40% of crypto buybacks: SOL can reach $295 IF…

Whale inflows, ecosystem buybacks and ETF buzz fuel Solana’s charge, but risks loom ahead.
Solana
SOL$209.47+5.34%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00664+0.75%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.012235+4.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Blockcast 74 | Yat Siu on the Future of Crypto: AI, Blockchain, and Creativity

Solana captures 40% of crypto buybacks: SOL can reach $295 IF…

Data: USDe supply reaches $12 billion, a record high

Aave founder Stani.eth responded again: The proposal created by the WLFI team has been voted and passed in Aave DAO