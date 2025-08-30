Analyst Says XRP is Only Stalling Before Next Move, Predicts XRP/BTC to Hit 0.00013

A prominent market analyst suggests the recent XRP price struggle is only a pause before the next move against Bitcoin. Notably, the broader crypto market has continued to witness bearish pressure amid consistent selloffs and waning sentiments. This trend has pushed XRP below the pivotal $3 mark, with the altcoin subsequently losing the support at $2.9 to trade at $2.8 at press time. XRP's Recent Performance Against Bitcoin Also, XRP has faced a more bearish spell than Bitcoin, leading to a consistent collapse in the XRP/BTC pair. However, market analyst EGRAG Crypto suggests that this only represents a pause for XRP before its next breakout against Bitcoin. The analyst shared a 1-month chart showing XRP's current position against Bitcoin. For context, the XRP/BTC pair began August with a massive 5.93% collapse on the second day of the month, hitting a low of 0.00002440. Nonetheless, it recovered to a peak of 0.00002897 on Aug. 8 before the recent bearish spell that has dragged it to 0.00002596. Now, XRP is down 0.54% against Bitcoin in August, but this might be a temporary bearish phase. According to EGRAG's chart, the XRP/BTC pair is currently trading within a bull pennant that has lasted for eight months now. XRP Forms Bull Pennant Against Bitcoin For context, a bull pennant structure typically features an initial explosive run, which represents the flagpole, and an actual flag, which represents consolidation after the initial uptick. This formation indicates that instead of a breakdown, the asset is observing a short break before the next leg up. With the XRP/BTC pair, the flagpole formed when XRP surged from 0.00000725 BTC in November 2024 to a high of 0.00003419 BTC by January 2025. This aligned with the XRP run from $0.5 to $3.4 within the same period. XRP Bull Pennant Against Bitcoin | EGRAG Crypto After this initial run, the XRP/BTC pair retraced as XRP took a breather, but XRP's resilience ensured there was no massive crash to earlier lows, with the pair trading within a range of 0.00003288 and 0.00001928 for eight months. This price action has formed the flag itself, as XRP establishes strong support around the 0.00002 BTC mark. Despite the recent drop, XRP still holds within the flag, awaiting the next leg up to break out. As a result, EGRAG insists that with this current bearish price action, XRP is merely "stalling before the move." Notably, this expected move would push XRP above the upper trendline of the flag, with a break beyond the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement at 0.00002893 BTC. XRPBTC Breakout Target Following this move, a retracement would likely occur to retest this breakout before a full launch to greater heights. Interestingly, EGRAG has identified three lofty targets for this upward push using Fibonacci extension levels. Specifically, the first target sits at 0.00007262 BTC, aligning with the 1.272 Fibonacci extension. At this price, XRP would trade for $7.87, considering Bitcoin's current price of $108,500. Meanwhile, the second target lies on the Fib. 1.414 extension, aligning with 0.00009502. This translates to an XRP price of $10.3 at current BTC price levels. For his ultimate target, EGRAG eyes the 1.618 Fibonacci extension, which would put XRP at 0.0001398 BTC. The last time the XRPBTC pair traded around this level was in January 2018, when XRP hit $3.3 as BTC changed hands at lower prices. Today, with BTC trading for $108,500, if XRP hits 0.0001398 BTC, its price would shoot up to $15.1.