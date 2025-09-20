​​Crypto analyst Austin Hilton is warning XRP holders to stay prepared for the future. In a new video, he explains that many people focus only on news events, such as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. While these events are essential, he says they are not the primary concern for investors. Hilton Urges XRP Holders […]​​Crypto analyst Austin Hilton is warning XRP holders to stay prepared for the future. In a new video, he explains that many people focus only on news events, such as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. While these events are essential, he says they are not the primary concern for investors. Hilton Urges XRP Holders […]

Analyst Warns XRP Holders To Be Prepared For This Possibility

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/20 02:30
XRP
XRP$2.9874-2.75%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02003-6.27%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12285-2.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001845-5.04%

​​Crypto analyst Austin Hilton is warning XRP holders to stay prepared for the future. In a new video, he explains that many people focus only on news events, such as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. While these events are essential, he says they are not the primary concern for investors.

Hilton Urges XRP Holders To Build A Structured Investment Plan

Austin Hilton says that the best way for investors to prepare is to build a structured plan. He urges every XRP holder to know three basic things: how many tokens they own, the average price they paid for them, and the price at which they want to sell. According to Hilton, these details form the base of a strong investment approach. Without this knowledge, investors are more likely to react with fear when prices drop. With it, they can stay calm and think about the future instead of the moment.

For him, the answer is not to avoid risk but to prepare for it with structure. He reminds his audience that the crypto market has already faced tough years in 2022 and 2023, with some of that pressure stretching into 2024. XRP holders went through difficult times, but Hilton says they are now beginning to see positive changes. He also warns that the market can be challenging, so holders need to stay disciplined. 

Following a steady plan helps them remember that the fundamental value of XRP remains unchanged, even if the market sentiment turns negative. According to the analyst, XRP could offer its holders some of the best opportunities to grow their investment in the crypto market. He believes it could rise 10 times, 20 times, or even 50 times in the future if they stay patient.

Market Volatility Seen As Opportunity, Not Fear

Hilton also discusses market swings and advises investors not to fear volatility, but rather to view it as an opportunity to grow. He tells XRP holders to accept that the market moves up and down. Instead of panicking, he suggests looking at dips as good times to buy if they believe in the long-term future of crypto.

According to the analyst, the total value of the global crypto market is a sign of where things could go. Now close to $4 trillion, Hilton believes it could grow to $8 trillion or more. For holders who share this outlook, he asks why they would not continue to add to their holdings during periods of weakness. Hilton makes it clear that this is not financial advice, but rather his own choice, stating that he personally continues to buy when prices dip.

For him, discipline, patience, and belief in long-term growth are what will help XRP holders to maximize their returns on future growth.

XRP price chart from TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.94-3.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,528.48-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.9854-2.78%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185031-6.66%
Sign
SIGN$0.08401+5.91%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

The post A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse into the Future of Wearable Tech Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/meta-smart-glasses-unveiled/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502+0.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376-7.46%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005169-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:43
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, September 20th

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy