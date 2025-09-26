Analyst Who Made 8x With ASTER Shares His Next Big Crypto Trade

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

Ether daalde op donderdag onder de psychologisch belangrijke grens van 4.000 USD, nadat significante verkoopactiviteit de koers zwaar drukte. Analyse van de koersdaling Op donderdag beleefde Ether (ETH) een scherpe koersdaling, waarbij de munt onder de belangrijke grens van 4.000 USD zakte. Die grens geldt vaak als een psychologisch steunpunt in de markt. Volgens rapporten in Forbes was de daling primair het gevolg van significante verkoopactiviteit, waardoor verliezen werden aangewakkerd. (bron) De verkoopdruk was zodanig dat het momentum kantelde en kopers het moeilijk kregen. De ETH prijs zakte flink onderuit afgelopen tijd, en brak door de $4000 weerstand. Bron: CoinGecko In de uren voorafgaand aan de daling was er volgens dezelfde bron sprake van verhoogde handelsvolumes, wat wijst op het ontmantelen van posities door marktdeelnemers. De beweging verliep snel: nadat de markt de grens van 4.000 USD had doorbroken, brak er een neerwaartse spiraal uit die verdere verliezen uitlokte. (bron) Zo'n doorbraak onder een belangrijk psychologisch niveau wekt vaak onzekerheid, en in dit geval escaleerde de neerwaartse druk. Deze periode markeert een keerpunt: Ether had eerder op weerstand plekken rond 4.000 USD gezocht, maar die niveaus konden deze keer niet standhouden. De snelheid van de uitverkoop benadrukt hoe gevoelig de markt is wanneer grote verkooporders worden losgelaten. In dit scenario fungeerde de grens van 4.000 USD niet langer als buffer, maar raakte het een steunlijn die werd doorbroken en vervolgens als weerstand fungeerde. Implicaties en mogelijkheden voor herstel De recente koersdaling onder 4.000 USD benadrukt het risico dat de markt door forse verkoopdruk abrupt kantelt. Voorstanders van herstel zullen moeten tonen dat er sterkste kopersbereidheid is om de neerwaartse spiraal te keren. Volgens de gebruikte bron is het belangrijk dat het sentiment omslaat van zwakte naar stabilisatie. Een terugkeer boven 4.000 USD zou heel symbolisch zijn, omdat die grens dan opnieuw als steun kan fungeren in toekomstige prijsvluchten. BlackRock just dumped $25.6M in ETH Institutions aren't leaving — they're forcing the price lower to load up cheap. This move could set the tone for Ethereum's next leg. pic.twitter.com/GtfihD8Q8p — Simba (@Simba_crpt) September 25, 2025 Tegelijkertijd is het duidelijk dat wanneer een psychologisch belangrijk niveau sneuvelt, het vertrouwen in de markt snel kan wankelen. Transparantie over wie de grote verkochte volumes verzorgde, en op welke momenten, blijft achterwege in de bron, maar het feit dat deze activiteit vermeld wordt, wijst erop dat institutionele of omvangrijke spelers betrokken kunnen zijn geweest. De manier waarop de markt hierop reageert in de komende sessies zal sterk inzicht geven in de mate waarin kopers bereid zijn om het tij te keren. Als kopers erin slagen om de prijs terug boven 4.000 USD te brengen en stand te houden, ligt er potentie voor herstel. Maar tot die tijd staat Ether onder druk en moet het voorzichtig navigeren door een omgeving van verhoogde volatiliteit. $ETH: After a sharp decline, price may have already formed a bottom. A break above the key resistance level would be the first sign of a potential trend reversal. However, as long as the price stays below $4,156, the white scenario remains in play. pic.twitter.com/pdxljGU3OS — Man of Bitcoin (@Manofbitcoin) September 25, 2025 herovering van oude niveau blijft uitdaging De recente koersdaling waarbij Ether onder 4.000 USD kwam, illustreert hoe snel steun kan omslaan wanneer verkoopdruk toeneemt. De grens van 4.000 USD verloor tijdelijk zijn status als betrouwbare buffer, wat ruimte gaf aan verdere verliezen. Voor herstel is het essentieel dat kopers collectief optreden om opnieuw vertrouwen te vestigen. Totdat die herovering lukt, blijft Ether bevinden in een gebied vol spanningen en onzekerheid.