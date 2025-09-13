Analysts Believe Bitcoin Can Mimic Gold’s Success, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $15.2M Presale

By: Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:36
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32987+1.90%

Analysts at QCP Capital believe it’s possible for Bitcoin to match gold’s historic run and are actively watching the two assets in tandem before releasing their Q4 forecast for $BTC.

The analysts spoke to Decrypt Media to state: ‘We’re watching whether the gold-to-Bitcoin ratio approaches 0.041, a level that has historically coincided with periods where gold rallies while Bitcoin stabilizes. With institutional treasury flows picking up, this zone is worth monitoring as a potential marker for shifting market dynamics.’

As the experts see it, Bitcoin’s growing institutional adoption and investor trust are primarily the catalysts behind the asset’s chart performance.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) will likely contribute to that, as it aims to boost the Bitcoin network’s performance for faster and cheaper transactions.

Will Bitcoin Outperform Gold in 2025?

This is the question that Myriad, a market prediction platform, asked its users to gauge the market’s sentiment, and the results were surprising: 62.7% said no.

Myriad asking users if Bitcoin will outperform gold in 2025.Source: Myriad

Here’s the interesting part, though. Yesterday, in the hours before the news world heard that the gold price had reached an inflation-adjusted record high for the first time in 45 years, only 54% (compared to 62.7%) of the respondents were in the ‘no’ boat.

This means that close to half (46%) of the users believed that Bitcoin could match gold’s historic run.

An even more interesting question is whether Bitcoin could outweigh gold in five years or more. The answer might’ve been much different.

Crypto analyst Fred Kruger believes Bitcoin could reach a total market value of $200T+ within the next 20 years, surpassing gold’s market cap by 500%. The reasons behind his belief? Bitcoin’s historical annual returns over the past 10 years.

The historical annual returns for different asset classes, including gold and Bitcoin.Source: Bitcoin One Million

Bitcoin bagged eight out of the last 10 years in terms of annual returns and, every time it did, it smoked gold.

A Q4 rally could turn the odds, pushing Bitcoin to a new ATH and rallying the entire market – and Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $15M+ presale only accelerates things.

How the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Could Make Bitcoin Great

Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) is the Layer-2 upgrade that promises to make Bitcoin truly great and ensure the network is more feasible for large institutional players and retail investors alike.

The $15M+ presale is raising funds to create a truly effective Layer-2 solution to one of Bitcoin’s most pressing issues: its performance limitation of seven transactions per second (TPS.)

Bitcoin currently ranks 26th on the list of blockchains with the highest TPS, according to Chainspect, which varies depending on the network’s performance. Sometimes it drops several spots.

Bitcoin’s ranking based on TPS.Source: Chainspect

By contrast, Ethereum is 18th with a real-time TPS above 21, Solana is third on the list with 886.1, and Somnia is first with 1,308. So, the standard is high and Hyper plans to take Bitcoin there and beyond.

To that end, Hyper relies on tools like the Canonical Bridge to decongest the Bitcoin network, lower transaction costs, and enable near-instant finality. The bridge does that with the help of the Bitcoin Relay Program, which verifies Bitcoin transactions nearly instantly.

Once the transactions go through, the Canonical Bridge mints the users tokens into the Hyper layer, enabling you to use the wrapped Bitcoin at will within the Hyper ecosystem. And withdraw it back to the Bitcoin’s native network whenever you choose to.

How the Hyper Layer-2 works.

By integrating the Solana Virtual Machine, which enables the ultra-fast execution of DeFi apps and smart contracts, the Layer-2 makes Bitcoin faster, cheaper, and more scalable.

This makes the network more feasible for institutional investors who manage thousands of transactions per second – and more reliable (and cheaper) for retail investors by eliminating the fee-based priority system the Bitcoin Layer-1 has in place.

Hyper has undoubtedly earned investors’ trust, as the presale has just surpassed $15.2M, making it one of the fastest-growing and most successful presales of 2025.

Whale activity has played a part in that, with the past 24 hours alone seeing whale buys of $16.9K, $11.1K, $10.1K, and $10.1K. August, by the way, saw significantly larger whales buys, notably $161.3K

and $100.6K.

With a potential Q4 public listing, Bitcoin Hyper could contribute to Bitcoin’s expansion massively, which presents itself as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity.

If you want to secure your seat at the Hyper table, do it while $HYPER is still trading at its current presale price of $0.012905, which you can stake for 73% APY.

Remember, though, presale prices go up in stages, while APY goes down as more investors stake their token. In other words, the token’s price is time-sensitive.

Head to the official Bitcoin Hyper presale website today before the next price increase.

This isn’t financial advice. As always, do your own research and manage risks wisely before investing.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Analysts Believe Bitcoin Can Mimic Gold’s Success, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $15.2M Presale appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
SynFutures
F$0.009028-2.92%
Union
U$0.01129+12.67%
Solana
SOL$240.64+6.22%
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
