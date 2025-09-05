Analysts Highlight the Top Cryptos to Buy in September, ETH Has Done Its Job, BTC is Expensive But MUTM Is Favorite To Break $2 Level

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/05 12:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06101+1.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,570.56+0.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0.15988+5.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,337.39-0.74%

As September unfolds, analysts are scanning the crypto market for assets offering real utility and structured growth. Ethereum (ETH) has completed major objectives, BTC trades at elevated levels, and seasoned investors are now focusing on early-stage presales with clear adoption paths.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced at $0.035, has emerged as a leading contender. Its combination of a $1 stablecoin, staking mechanics, Layer-2 scalability, and a multi-phase roadmap positions it to surpass the $2 milestone as adoption accelerates, making it the type of token that smart investors seeking asymmetric upside will prioritize in their September allocations. 

The token’s design ensures that as users engage with borrowing, lending, and staking flows, demand will compound, creating an organic growth trajectory aligned with protocol fundamentals and crypto predictions for the coming months.

September: A Turning Point for Adoption

The ninth month is historically an inflection moment in crypto markets. Seasonal capital flows, coupled with preparation for exchange listings and beta rollouts, often concentrate investor attention on new opportunities. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will leverage this window, soon if not in September will be launching its testnet and Layer-2 integration, enabling multiple lending and borrowing cycles per day. This activity will generate repeated fees and stablecoin issuance, driving protocol revenue. 

As more users experience the platform during the beta, adoption will compound, increasing the velocity of capital through the ecosystem. Analysts note that this alignment of product milestones and market timing creates an amplified effect, positioning MUTM to capture liquidity rotations from traders who have already seen ETH’s gains and are seeking the next high-utility crypto. Investors tracking crypto prices today will notice this pattern as capital moves toward structured, utility-driven presales.

Phase 6 of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised approximately $15.32 million, with over 16,000 holders participating. Currently priced at $0.035, 32% of the 170 million tokens allocated for this phase are sold. CertiK conducted a thorough audit using manual review and static analysis, awarding MUTM a Token Scan Score of 95.00 and a Skynet Score of 78.00. The community engagement is strong, with 12K+ Twitter followers actively discussing developments.

Analysts emphasize that Phase 6’s limited window creates urgency, as Phase 7 will increase the price to $0.040, representing a 15% jump, highlighting the importance of early participation for those investing in crypto through structured presale opportunities.

BTC

Pathway to $2 and Beyonds

Reaching $2 from the current $0.035 price represents approximately a 57X return, grounded in tangible mechanisms within the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ecosystem. The stablecoin will drive repeated borrowing cycles, producing fee revenue that supports token demand.

Staking mtTokens in designated smart contracts will attract capital seeking yield, linking user engagement directly to token value. Protocol revenues will be partially allocated to buybacks, sustaining open-market demand. Layer-2 scalability will allow many more lending cycles daily, magnifying network activity and adoption. Strategic expected exchange listings will unlock broad price discovery, enabling deeper liquidity and investor access. 

For example, a September investor allocating $3,000 at $0.035 will acquire 85,700 MUTM, which will be valued at $171,400 once the $2 target is reached. Analysts anticipate that as Phase 3 testnet activity transitions into Phase 4 full listings, these catalysts will sequentially reinforce one another, creating a clear pathway for the token to achieve its projected value. This structured approach differentiates MUTM from speculative tokens, making it the kind of pick that balances risk with outsized upside.

Conclusion

With ETH having completed its major run and BTC priced for now, attention is shifting toward presale tokens with utility, governance, and scalability. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) combines a robust $1 stablecoin, staking and buyback incentives, Layer-2 adoption, and a four-phase roadmap designed to create repeatable demand. Analysts are recommending it as a top choice to break the $2 milestone. Phase 6 is 32% sold, and the next phase will increase in price, underscoring the urgency for investors to secure discounted entry and participate in what is positioned as one of the most structured and promising presales this September.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

The post Analysts Highlight the Top Cryptos to Buy in September, ETH Has Done Its Job, BTC is Expensive But MUTM Is Favorite To Break $2 Level appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.82+0.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,603.43+0.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021315-2.36%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1859-1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09786-1.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004389-4.62%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013929+2.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105-33.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers