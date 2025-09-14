Analysts: It is expected that the proportion of institutional investment in Bitcoin will increase in the fourth quarter of this year

PANews reported on September 14th that Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser, in an interview with digital asset investor Anthony Pompliano, stated that traditional financial institutions will increase their allocation to Bitcoin between now and the end of the year, with institutional Bitcoin investments expected to increase in the fourth quarter in preparation for next year. Visser also expressed optimism about Ethereum's development, noting that the current price of ETH is consolidating between $4,000 and $5,000. Once Ethereum truly achieves a breakthrough and success, the entire ecosystem will throttle back.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.