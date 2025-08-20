Analysts Predict Historic Crypto Rally – 3 Stocks Poised for Massive Gains

Analysts argue that friendlier U.S. policies, growing institutional involvement, and rising adoption across major tokens could keep momentum alive until at least 2027.

Bernstein’s Gautam Chhugani described the environment as a “digital assets revolution,” fueled in part by the Trump administration’s push to establish the U.S. as the global hub for crypto. Unlike past rallies driven largely by bitcoin, this cycle is expected to be broader, extending into Ethereum, Solana, and DeFi tokens.

The firm now projects bitcoin could climb as high as $200,000 within the next year, while falling interest rates in the second half of 2025 may spark renewed flows into staking, on-chain yields, and higher-risk digital assets.

Stocks Poised to Benefit

Bernstein also raised its outlook on several companies positioned to capture the rally’s upside.

Coinbase (COIN): With expanded products like perpetual futures and its new Deribit partnership, Coinbase is seen as the biggest beneficiary of a multi-year crypto cycle. Bernstein set a $510 price target, nearly 40% above current levels, and highlighted the exchange’s push into on-chain finance. Coinbase shares have already gained 25% in 2025, outpacing the S&P 500’s 10% rise.

Robinhood (HOOD): The firm increased its target to $160, up from $105, citing a stronger and more predictable earnings model. With its blend of equities, crypto, and financial services, Robinhood is seen as well-positioned to benefit from upside without excessive exposure to volatility. EPS growth of 53% annually through 2027 is now expected. Robinhood stock has surged 192% this year.

Circle (CRCL): The USDC issuer was assigned a $230 target. Despite potential revenue pressure from falling interest rates, stablecoin demand is forecast to soar. Bernstein projects USDC’s supply will more than double to $173 billion by 2027. Circle shares are up 70% in 2025.

A Broader Rally Ahead

Bernstein emphasized that this bull run won’t mirror past cycles. With more corporations adding crypto to their balance sheets and a diversified token market driving trading volumes, analysts see structural support for years of growth. If the current projections hold, the crypto sector may be entering its longest and strongest cycle yet.

