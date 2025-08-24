Analysts Revealed: “Every Pullback Following a Record High in Bitcoin Is Becoming Increasingly Limited” – What Does This Mean?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 05:21
NEAR
NEAR$2.704+0.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.903-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10053-1.90%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.155552-2.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022392+4.01%

Bitcoin has reached a series of new highs in 2025, with each pullback being more limited than the previous one, according to analysts.

Yesterday, before the post-Jackson Hole recovery began, Bitcoin dipped below $112,000, hitting its lowest level since early August. However, last week, Bitcoin hit a new high near $125,000, confirming the expected trend amid growing interest from institutional investors: declines following new highs become increasingly shallow.

David Duong, Head of Institutional Research at Coinbase, noted that the current surge is a remarkable period in the development of cryptocurrencies:

On August 14, Bitcoin hit its fifth all-time high of the year at $124,496 before falling 10% to $111,658. While this decline was slightly larger than the 9% decline following the $123,194 peak in July, it was more limited than the sharp pullbacks in January and May. According to Duong, this reflects confidence in Bitcoin’s resilience and the increased liquidity in the market.

Bitcoin rose to prominence among risk-on assets in April, managing to stay above $80,000 despite President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement. Maintaining this level throughout the year, Bitcoin’s strength despite volatility in the stock market has drawn attention. Experts attribute this strength to increased institutional buying through ETFs and cryptocurrency-focused companies.

DYOR CEO Ben Kurland stated that Bitcoin’s movements this year indicate the maturation of the market:

Analysts predict that a potential interest rate cut in September could be a major catalyst, while a delay could trigger short-term selling pressure. According to Kurland, the timing of the monetary policy easing could coincide with the final rally of this cycle, and unlike past cycles, the subsequent correction could be quite limited.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysts-revealed-every-pullback-following-a-record-high-in-bitcoin-is-becoming-increasingly-limited-what-does-this-mean/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$115,300.43-1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10062-1.81%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22854-4.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Share
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.916-0.59%
MAY
MAY$0.0486+0.16%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Share
BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

Will Bitcoin and Ethereum lead the next wave, or make room for new names? Bitcoin is quiet as large holders buy and keep, so it acts like a safe asset today. On August 21, 2025, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETFs recorded $254M exit, yet many experts still see strength in ETH. Arthur Hayes says ETH could reach […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1334-1.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01424-2.33%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4479+0.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 04:57
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

Best Altcoins 2025: BlockDAG, ETH, NEAR & POL Driving the Buzz

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup