Analysts See 44% Q4 Gain

Bitcoin

Bitcoin may be setting up for a strong year-end rally, with analysts suggesting average gains of around 44% in the final quarter could push prices toward $160,000 by Christmas.

Network economist Timothy Peterson shared research this week showing that historically, Bitcoin has delivered positive returns in Q4 roughly 70% of the time. “Exactly four months until Christmas. How does Bitcoin fare during this time? Up 70% of the time. Average gain +44%,” he wrote on X.

That level of upside would see BTC/USD climb from its current $111,148 to around $160,000 by late December, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView data.

September: Traditionally Bitcoin’s Weakest Month

While September has historically been Bitcoin’s weakest month—never finishing more than 8% higher—Peterson remains optimistic. He argued that several past years, such as 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022, were outliers and not directly comparable to current conditions. Excluding those, the data skews toward “positive yet less volatile performance.”

Traders See Long-Term Upside

Other analysts are also downplaying Bitcoin’s recent weakness, which pushed prices to their lowest levels since early July. Trader Donny noted that Bitcoin is “frontrunning” the usual September dip, comparing current action to the 2017 bull market.

He also highlighted Bitcoin’s tendency to mirror gold’s trajectory after periods of lag, a correlation that has remained intact in recent years.

With institutional flows steady and macro uncertainty still favoring hard assets, many see the current pullback as a pause before a potential Q4 rally—keeping the possibility of a $160,000 Bitcoin by Christmas on the table.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article