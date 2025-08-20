A multi-year crypto boom is accelerating as institutional inflows soar, U.S. policy backs digital assets, and explosive growth is expected through 2027, according to analysts. Bernstein Predicts Prolonged Crypto Bull Market Driven by Institutional Inflows and US Crypto Strategy Analysts at brokerage firm Bernstein have projected that the current cryptocurrency bull market could last until […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/analysts-see-multi-year-crypto-bull-market-as-institutional-floodgates-swing-open/