Analysts: Stream Finance's $93 million loss could result in over $285 million in risk exposure.

PANews reported on November 4th that, according to The Block, independent DeFi analyst YieldsAndMore has compiled a network of risk exposures related to Stream Finance's $93 million loss . Hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and collateral positions in lending markets, stablecoins, and liquidity pools may have been indirectly affected. YieldsAndMore stated that Stream's debt spans at least seven networks, involving numerous counterparties including Elixir, MEV Capital, Varlamore, TelosC, and Re7 Labs. Assets associated with Stream's xUSD, xBTC, and xETH tokens were repeatedly collateralized in protocols such as Euler, Silo, Morpho, and Sonic, amplifying the potential contagion of risks in the DeFi space. Their estimate puts the total debt related to Stream (excluding indirect exposure to derivative stablecoins) at approximately $285 million. TelosC ($123.6 million), Elixir ($68 million), and MEV Capital ($25.4 million) are the most heavily involved. The team states the losses are substantial, the solution is unclear, and more stablecoins and liquidity pools may be affected. The research shows the largest single exposure is Elixir's deUSD, which lent $68 million in USDC to Stream, representing approximately 65% of deUSD's total reserves. Elixir states its position has a "full redemption right per dollar," but according to a post by YieldsAndMore on the X platform, the Stream team has informed creditors that repayments will be suspended until legal proceedings are complete. Other indirect exposures may include Treeve's scUSD, which is caught in a multi-layered lending cycle through Mithras, Silo, and Euler. Varlamore and MEV Capital also hold smaller but noteworthy positions. In a post about the Stream incident, YieldsAndMore wrote: "This risk map is still incomplete, and we expect more affected pools to come to light as position liquidations and audits of lending contracts proceed."