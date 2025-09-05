Analysts: The Fed may cut interest rates by 50 basis points and cut interest rates for the third time in a row

By: PANews
2025/09/05 21:25
PANews reported on September 5th that Kim Forrest, Chief Investment Officer of Bokeh Capital Partners, stated: "The weak data just released gives the Federal Reserve ample room to cut interest rates. There are some troubling trends: a lack of jobs, weaker-than-expected overall data, and a rise in the U-6 underemployment figure are also troubling. It looks like the Fed may cut interest rates by 50 basis points, and it appears likely that the Fed will have to cut rates over the next three meetings to support the economy."

