Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

By: Coindoo
2025/09/26 23:03
Nowchain
NOW$0.00511-8.91%
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%

Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines in share prices.

Why PIPEs Backfire

Private investment in public equity deals were designed to give companies fast access to capital. For crypto treasuries chasing growth, they offered a lifeline: new shares issued at a discount, cash in the bank, and flexibility in crowded markets.

But the trade-off is dilution. Once lock-up periods end, investors who bought in cheap can unload, flooding the market with supply and dragging share prices back toward issuance levels.

Case Studies of Collapse

That pattern has already played out dramatically. Kindly MD, a medical outfit that pivoted into Bitcoin holdings, watched its stock rocket from under $2 to nearly $35 on PIPE excitement earlier this year. The rally didn’t last: as PIPE shares unlocked, the stock cratered 97% to nearly its $1.12 issue price.

Strive Inc. has charted a similar course, falling almost 80% from its May peak. With its PIPE priced at $1.35 and shares still more than double that level, CryptoQuant sees another wave of selling risk once investor restrictions lift.

READ MORE:

Ripple News: Institutional Flows, Stablecoin Utility, XRP Back in Focus

Even Cantor Equity Partners, in the middle of merging with Twenty One Capital, shows the same dynamic. Its PIPE was priced at $10, yet its stock hovers below $20 after a 70% retreat from highs – leaving room for another major drawdown if PIPE participants decide to cash out.

The Bigger Picture

The warning is clear: until Bitcoin delivers a sustained rally that boosts sentiment across the sector, PIPE-backed treasury firms will remain vulnerable to relentless selling pressure. For investors, the lesson is that fast fundraising tools come with hidden costs – and in crypto, those costs can quickly wipe out eye-catching gains.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Share
UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…
Union
U$0.010306-8.94%
Sidekick
K$0.1242+0.72%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01688+8.90%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 22:57
Share
Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

The post Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto scammers are getting more creative by the day. According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic’s 2025 report, pig butchering, a form of romance fraud in which victims are groomed into sending money to fake crypto investment schemes, has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. The blockchain analytics revealed that the industry has grown due to forced labor and human trafficking in Southeast Asian compounds. Elliptic said there is an emergence of Chinese-language “guarantee marketplaces”, which operate as one-stop shops supplying technology, personal data, laundering services, and even AI-generated deepfakes.  These pig butchering scams are complex frauds that trick people into investing in fake crypto. This points to increasingly organized methods of laundering stolen funds using practices that resemble professional financial operations. Tactics used in pig butchering Elliptic’s investigators found that scammers often pool victims’ deposits into self-hosted wallets used only to consolidate and move funds. From there, the money goes through a series of transactions to hide its origin. It may also go through cross-chain links or payment processing services, making it look like the money is real. A popular tactic involves using mule accounts at regulated crypto platforms. These accounts frequently share suspicious markers such as identical residential addresses, repeated IP logins, and patterns of transfers between accounts. Photos sent in for compliance checks sometimes show workers working from call centers or warehouses that are known to be where pig-butchering businesses start. However, the study stresses that blockchain leaves clear records of transactions, unlike cash-based crime. This openness gives lawmakers and platforms new ways to spot fishy behavior, even as scammers get better at what they do. Elliptic says that Cross-chain laundering has milked about $21 billion Elliptic also warns that pig butchering is only one piece of a broader picture. The report also detailed how individuals facing official…
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002337-4.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0155-2.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07462-5.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:26
Share

Trending News

More

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

Ethereum (ETH) Price Pattern Breaks Down As $4k Must Hold; Meanwhile Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Exciting Investors With 36x Potential