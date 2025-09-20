The post Analysts Warn Solana Faces Make-or-Break Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 20 September 2025 | 17:15 Solana’s price action has once again landed in the spotlight, with research group MakroVision warning that the token is now sitting at a pivotal zone. The firm’s latest technical breakdown suggests that while a rebound is in motion, Solana must clear major resistance barriers before momentum can truly flip in favor of the bulls. MakroVision explained that the broader correction pattern shaping Solana’s chart remains intact. The analysts described the recent declines as part of an extended (A)-(B)-(C) structure, noting that the next few trading sessions could decide whether the move evolves into a stronger rally or gives way to further losses. The firm highlighted $223 as the price level to watch. They pointed out that heavy liquidity is concentrated there, meaning a successful breakout could mark the beginning of a more durable recovery. If that line is crossed, the next milestone would be $246, with the potential for gains extending to around $270. On the downside, MakroVision identified defensive supports at $198 and $193, aligned with Fibonacci retracement zones. A deeper test could reach $188, which analysts said represents the last stronghold for buyers. A slip under that level could reignite bearish pressure and confirm another downward wave. Overall, Solana is hovering just beneath the critical $223 mark. Whether bulls can finally push past that ceiling or whether sellers regain control around $188 will likely determine the coin’s trajectory in the weeks ahead. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself… The post Analysts Warn Solana Faces Make-or-Break Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 20 September 2025 | 17:15 Solana’s price action has once again landed in the spotlight, with research group MakroVision warning that the token is now sitting at a pivotal zone. The firm’s latest technical breakdown suggests that while a rebound is in motion, Solana must clear major resistance barriers before momentum can truly flip in favor of the bulls. MakroVision explained that the broader correction pattern shaping Solana’s chart remains intact. The analysts described the recent declines as part of an extended (A)-(B)-(C) structure, noting that the next few trading sessions could decide whether the move evolves into a stronger rally or gives way to further losses. The firm highlighted $223 as the price level to watch. They pointed out that heavy liquidity is concentrated there, meaning a successful breakout could mark the beginning of a more durable recovery. If that line is crossed, the next milestone would be $246, with the potential for gains extending to around $270. On the downside, MakroVision identified defensive supports at $198 and $193, aligned with Fibonacci retracement zones. A deeper test could reach $188, which analysts said represents the last stronghold for buyers. A slip under that level could reignite bearish pressure and confirm another downward wave. Overall, Solana is hovering just beneath the critical $223 mark. Whether bulls can finally push past that ceiling or whether sellers regain control around $188 will likely determine the coin’s trajectory in the weeks ahead. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself…