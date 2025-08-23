Analyzing Market Extremes with Cost Basis Distribution

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 19:23
Ted Hisokawa
Aug 22, 2025 13:21

Explore how Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) helps identify market tops and bottoms by analyzing profit-driven and loss-driven spending patterns, providing insights into market psychology.





Understanding the psychology behind financial market movements is crucial for identifying potential market tops and bottoms. According to Glassnode, the Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) offers a novel approach to analyzing these extremes by examining profit-driven and loss-driven spending patterns within the cryptocurrency market.

Understanding Cost Basis Distribution

The CBD method provides insights into the supply of coins based on their acquisition price. It helps track the shifts in investors’ cost bases due to buying and selling activities, enabling analysts to map out market participant behavior over time. This analysis can reveal potential inflection points, where market trends might reverse.

By using CBD heatmaps, one can visualize the concentration of token supply across various price ranges. The intensity of colors in these heatmaps indicates the level of supply at specific price points, allowing for a better understanding of market dynamics.

Market Psychology and Extremes

Market behavior is often driven by psychological factors such as fear and greed. Investors experiencing significant unrealized losses tend to sell near market bottoms, a phenomenon known as capitulation. Conversely, profit-driven selling near market tops can signal market euphoria and the exhaustion of buying pressure.

Glassnode’s research highlights how analyzing CBD can identify these patterns. For instance, during market bottoms, distressed investors sell at lower prices, while at market tops, profitable positions are unwound into strength, marking potential trend reversals.

Real-World Applications

Applying this methodology, Glassnode observed patterns in various cryptocurrencies. For example, during a late 2024 surge, Bitcoin’s CBD showed significant supply accumulation in the $60k–$65k range. As prices rose, long-term holders sold into the rally, indicating a potential market top.

Similarly, XRP displayed a pattern of supply redistribution during its late 2024 rally, where investors who accumulated at lower prices realized profits as the price surged. This behavior aligns with historical market tops, driven by a mix of greed and caution.

Quantifying Market Extremes

The Market Excess Metrics developed by Glassnode offer a framework for identifying potential market turning points. By measuring realized profits and losses, these metrics quantify the extremes of sell-side pressure, whether due to distress or euphoria.

The metrics utilize weighted sell volumes, accounting for the psychological impact of significant profit or loss events. By applying a 7-day exponential moving average, the metrics filter out noise, focusing on sustained behavior to identify potential reversal zones.

Conclusion

The Cost Basis Distribution offers a valuable tool for understanding market psychology and identifying potential market tops and bottoms. While no single indicator can perfectly predict reversals, combining CBD analysis with broader market context enhances the ability to navigate volatile conditions effectively.

For more detailed insights, visit the Glassnode source.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/analyzing-market-extremes-with-cost-basis-distribution

