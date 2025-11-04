ExchangeDEX+
Anchor Mining Expands Cloud Mining Services for XRP Users

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 03:45
In today’s rapidly evolving cryptocurrency world, users continue to seek accessible and transparent ways to participate in blockchain-based services.

Now, a winproject called Anchor Mining is sweeping the XRP community, introducing a new XRP-focused cloud mining model designed for daily settlements.

What exactly is this opportunity? Let’s delve deeper.

What is Anchor Mining?

Anchor Mining is an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol based on the principles of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and liquidity mining. Unlike traditional Bitcoin Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining, which consumes large amounts of electricity and requires expensive hardware, Anchor Mining allows users to earn rewards by staking their existing cryptocurrency assets.

Simply put, you don’t need to buy mining rigs or pay exorbitant electricity bills. You simply deposit your XRP into the Anchor Mining platform, and the protocol uses these assets to provide liquidity for decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or participate in network consensus verification,thereby generating regular on-chain settlements.

Anchor Mining Revolutionary Product Highlights

  • Daily Settlements
    Settlements are automatically credited to users’ wallets within 24 hours of contract activation — no waiting, no conversions.
  • Dual-Purpose XRP Utility
    XRP serves both as the payment currency for contracts and as the reward token, reducing transaction costs and delays.
  • No KYC for Micro Contracts
    Anyone with an email address can start investing immediately — simple, fast, and borderless.
  • $18 Welcome Bonus for New Users
    Every new registration instantly receives $18 trial credit to begin mining.
  • Global Reach
    Localized support in 180+ countries, ensuring seamless access for users worldwide.

Featured Mining Contracts:

  • New User Agreement: Investment: $100, Contract Term: 2 Days, Total Return: $100 + $6, Contract Term: 2 Days
  • Antminer U3S23 Hyd: Investment: $600, Contract Term: 6 Days, Total Return: $600 + $48.6
  • Whatsminer M50: Investment: $1,300, Contract Term: 12 Days, Total Return: $1,300 + $218.4
  • Avalon Miner A1446-136T: Investment: $3,300, Contract Term: 16 Days, Total Return: $3,300 + $765.6
  • Whatsminer M60S: Investment: $5,700, Contract Term: 20 Days, Total Return: $5,700 + $1,710
  • Antminer S21 XP Hyd: Investment amount: $9,700 Contract duration: 27 days Total profit: $9,700 + $4,190.4

（Click to view contract details now）

Users can withdraw profits daily or enable auto-reinvestment, turning XRP into a continuous income generator.

Why XRP is the Perfect Fit for Cloud Mining

Anchors XRP offers unmatched efficiency and stability, making it suitable for efficient on-chain settlement processes.

  • High-Speed Transactions: up to 1,500 TPS
  • Ultra-Low Fees: only 0.00001 XRP per transfer
  • High Liquidity & Institutional Support: widely adopted by global financial networks
  • Instant Wallet Payouts: powered by BlockchainCloudMining’s automated distribution system

According to internal data, over 38% of new users now choose XRP as their primary payment option — a figure expected to grow as awareness of this model spreads globally.

Security, Trust & Global Infrastructure

  • Certified by McAfee® and Cloudflare® cybersecurity networks
  • 100% uptime via global distributed infrastructure
  • Supports 9+ major cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, SOL, USDT, USDC, BCH, and XRP
  • Referral Program: earn up to $50,000 in rewards
  • Operating since 2018 with a global user base.

Anchor Mining Official Statement

A spokesperson for Anchor Mining stated that this XRP-integrated contract suite is not just a simple update, but a revolution.

Combining speed, transparency, and convenience, it provides users with a structured, transparent, and more efficient approach to digital asset participation.

This reflects the company’s continued focus on expanding global access to cloud mining technology.

Now Available Worldwide

The XRP Cloud Mining Suite is live and available for global users starting today.

To learn more about Anchor Mining’s XRP-based contracts and platform features, visit:
Official Website: https://anchormining.com

Source: https://beincrypto.com/anchor-mining-xrp-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

