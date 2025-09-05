Anchorage Digital Bank Becomes First Qualified Custodian for STRK

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/05 05:58
TLDR:

  • Anchorage Digital is the first qualified custodian in the U.S. to offer custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token.
  • STRK custody and staking are now accessible through Anchorage Digital Bank, Singapore, and Porto wallet.
  • Starknet uses zero-knowledge proofs to deliver high throughput and low fees for Ethereum and Bitcoin scaling.
  • Anchorage Digital expands its partnership with Starknet, giving STRK holders secure access to network growth and security.

Anchorage Digital Bank has taken a step into Starknet’s growing ecosystem. The federally chartered crypto bank is now offering institutional-grade custody and staking for STRK, the network’s native token. 

The move gives STRK holders secure access to participate in network growth. It also opens the door for institutions looking for regulated custody solutions.

STRK Custody and Staking Now Live Across Anchorage Digital

The announcement was made through Anchorage Digital on September 3, 2025, and later shared in detail on its official blog. 

Anchorage confirmed that STRK custody and staking will also be available through Anchorage Digital Singapore and its Porto self-custody wallet. With this expansion, the bank becomes the first qualified custodian for STRK in the U.S., bringing institutional credibility to Starknet’s staking framework.

Starknet is a Layer 2 scaling protocol that uses zero-knowledge proofs. It supports both Bitcoin and Ethereum, aiming to reduce fees while keeping throughput high. The network is designed for builders who want scalable infrastructure for decentralized applications. By adding STRK staking, Anchorage is aligning institutional capital with Starknet’s technical growth.

Anchorage Digital’s CEO Nathan McCauley said the bank’s mission is to provide safe access to emerging crypto ecosystems. He explained that STRK staking through Anchorage makes it easier for institutions and holders to strengthen the network’s security.

STRK Staking Gives Institutions Secure Entry to Starknet

Anchorage Digital’s integration of STRK custody and staking represents the next phase of its partnership with Starknet. 

The bank already had ties with the Layer 2 project, and this move brings those efforts directly into the hands of STRK holders. Investors can now hold their tokens in a regulated environment and stake them without leaving custody.

Eli Ben-Sasson, CEO of StarkWare, said that demand for secure staking options is rising across both developer and institutional circles. 

He emphasized that Anchorage provides the type of credibility and technical infrastructure Starknet needs for its next stage. This approach ties the token’s network growth to trusted financial rails, offering institutional-grade protection.

The service is live through Anchorage Digital’s U.S. operations, its Singapore branch licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and its Porto wallet product. This multi-platform rollout expands access to STRK custody across different jurisdictions, helping Starknet reach a wider base.

By securing STRK in Anchorage’s custody platform, holders can participate in staking while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The bank said this development reflects its continued commitment to linking traditional institutions with next-generation networks like Starknet.

