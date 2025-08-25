Anchorage Digital launches venture capital arm to support early-stage on-chain protocols

By: PANews
2025/08/25 23:02
PANews reported on August 25th that cryptocurrency custody unicorn Anchorage Digital has established a venture capital arm to support early-stage protocol teams. Called Anchorage Digital Ventures, the arm will provide financial and strategic support to founding teams building on-chain infrastructure. Anchorage stated that the program aims to help protocols become "institutionally ready from day one" and offer support beyond financial investment.

Anchorage stated that it is particularly interested in teams working on Bitcoin DeFi, real-world assets, decentralized identity, and other areas with potential to become infrastructure. The company also emphasized that projects addressing the pain points of institutional adoption are a key focus. Applications for the program are now open, and selected founders will be invited to participate in an invitation-only demo day during Token2049 in Singapore in October. Anchorage will announce grant recipients at that time.

