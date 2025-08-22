Anchorage Digital Wins Relief: OCC Lifts 2022 Compliance Order

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 05:43
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1279-12.87%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05495-0.03%

TLDR

  • Anchorage Digital regains full federal standing as OCC lifts 2022 compliance order.

  • OCC clears Anchorage Digital, ending scrutiny of AML and KYC controls.

  • Anchorage Digital restored as nation’s only federally chartered crypto bank.

  • Compliance overhaul pays off: Anchorage Digital exits OCC enforcement.

  • OCC shift boosts crypto banks as Anchorage Digital reclaims regulatory footing.

Anchorage Digital has exited federal scrutiny after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) officially terminated a 2022 compliance order. The order initially targeted the crypto bank’s anti-money laundering and know-your-customer programs. The OCC declared that Anchorage Digital no longer needs the directive to ensure legal compliance and operational soundness.

The agency determined that Anchorage Digital now satisfies the necessary standards for risk and compliance controls. This move follows consistent improvements in the firm’s compliance systems and regulatory posture. Consequently, Anchorage Digital has regained full standing as a federally chartered digital asset bank.

Anchorage Digital previously made history by securing the first national banking charter for a crypto company. That milestone positioned it under direct supervision by the OCC, which regulates national banks in the U.S. However, in 2022, regulators issued a consent order requiring the firm to improve its anti-money laundering safeguards.

Regulators Shift Tone Toward Crypto Banking Frameworks

The recent termination signals a broader change in regulatory tone following leadership changes at the OCC. Under the new OCC head, Jonathan Gould, the agency has softened its position on digital asset institutions. The Federal Reserve has also withdrawn restrictive guidance that discouraged banks from working with crypto firms.

Anchorage Digital is now the only fully regulated national crypto bank operating under a federal charter. In recent months, other firms like Circle, Paxos, BitGo, and Ripple have re-engaged the OCC with similar applications. The policy shift reflects renewed openness toward digital finance under the current administration.

Although Anchorage Digital’s compliance practices faced criticism, the company responded by heavily investing in internal controls. These efforts included expanding compliance teams, enhancing technology systems, and adjusting protocols to meet regulatory expectations. As a result, the OCC acknowledged that the consent order no longer serves a regulatory purpose.

Anchorage Digital Positions for Growth After Regulatory Clearance

Anchorage Digital’s leadership framed the termination as validation of its strategy and operational upgrades. The company emphasized that ongoing engagement with regulators has strengthened its long-term institutional credibility. With this development, Anchorage Digital aims to expand its custody and infrastructure offerings across institutional clients.

CEO Nathan McCauley described the resolution as the outcome of years of refinement and collaboration with regulatory authorities. He credited Anchorage Digital’s early commitment to federal oversight as a competitive advantage. The firm now claims a nearly five-year lead in regulatory experience compared to newer market entrants.

Anchorage Digital will benefit from increasing interest in digital asset custody among financial institutions. With the OCC order lifted, the company is free to pursue further innovation without the shadow of regulatory enforcement. This milestone reinforces Anchorage Digital’s role as a cornerstone in the evolving digital finance landscape.

 

The post Anchorage Digital Wins Relief: OCC Lifts 2022 Compliance Order appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000038-7.31%
Particl
PART$0.1804-0.44%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/from-cardanos-100-rally-to-ethereums-12k-target-why-cold-wallets-6-4m-stage-17-presale-at-0-00998-could-be-the-top-crypto-pick/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021812-1.91%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000545+31.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 06:00
Share
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations.  As expected, the policy debate, which has been ongoing for a while and has banks and fintech companies at loggerheads, isn’t ending anytime soon, at least, not until the overhaul is complete. The decision to start a do-over […]
Threshold
T$0.01596-1.84%
U
U$0.0145-21.57%
SOON
SOON$0.2752+1.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm Faces 5 Years for a Crime DOJ Now Says It Won’t Prosecute

Ethena crosses $500M in cumulative revenue as synthetic stablecoins gain ground