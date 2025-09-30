ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Andre Cronje-backed Flying Tulip raises $200M at $1B valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Flying Tulip, backed by Andre Cronje, raised $200M at a $1B valuation. The project will launch ftUSD on Sonic Labs while scaling its DeFi infrastructure and ecosystem. Flying Tulip, a DeFi technology company backed by Andre Cronje, raised $200 million at a $1 billion valuation. The project is launching on Sonic Labs before expanding to other chains, with plans to debut ftUSD, a native stablecoin designed for yield-generating opportunities within an integrated ecosystem. Sonic Labs provides the performance infrastructure for Flying Tulip’s operations, with scalability aimed at supporting complex financial protocols. The company is incorporating features such as adaptive curve, automated market makers, and dynamic loan-to-value money markets to enhance trading efficiency. Flying Tulip is also designed as a full-stack onchain exchange, integrating spot trading, derivatives, lending, stablecoins, and insurance into a single cross-margin system. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/flying-tulip-soniclabs-launch-200m-ftusd-defi/The post Andre Cronje-backed Flying Tulip raises $200M at $1B valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Flying Tulip, backed by Andre Cronje, raised $200M at a $1B valuation. The project will launch ftUSD on Sonic Labs while scaling its DeFi infrastructure and ecosystem. Flying Tulip, a DeFi technology company backed by Andre Cronje, raised $200 million at a $1 billion valuation. The project is launching on Sonic Labs before expanding to other chains, with plans to debut ftUSD, a native stablecoin designed for yield-generating opportunities within an integrated ecosystem. Sonic Labs provides the performance infrastructure for Flying Tulip’s operations, with scalability aimed at supporting complex financial protocols. The company is incorporating features such as adaptive curve, automated market makers, and dynamic loan-to-value money markets to enhance trading efficiency. Flying Tulip is also designed as a full-stack onchain exchange, integrating spot trading, derivatives, lending, stablecoins, and insurance into a single cross-margin system. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/flying-tulip-soniclabs-launch-200m-ftusd-defi/

Andre Cronje-backed Flying Tulip raises $200M at $1B valuation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:57
COM
COM$0.003976-22.32%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.11273-5.92%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000649-16.14%
CROSS
CROSS$0.11809-1.17%

Key Takeaways

  • Flying Tulip, backed by Andre Cronje, raised $200M at a $1B valuation.
  • The project will launch ftUSD on Sonic Labs while scaling its DeFi infrastructure and ecosystem.

Flying Tulip, a DeFi technology company backed by Andre Cronje, raised $200 million at a $1 billion valuation. The project is launching on Sonic Labs before expanding to other chains, with plans to debut ftUSD, a native stablecoin designed for yield-generating opportunities within an integrated ecosystem.

Sonic Labs provides the performance infrastructure for Flying Tulip’s operations, with scalability aimed at supporting complex financial protocols. The company is incorporating features such as adaptive curve, automated market makers, and dynamic loan-to-value money markets to enhance trading efficiency.

Flying Tulip is also designed as a full-stack onchain exchange, integrating spot trading, derivatives, lending, stablecoins, and insurance into a single cross-margin system.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/flying-tulip-soniclabs-launch-200m-ftusd-defi/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003962-22.52%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05898-8.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,798.87
$103,798.87$103,798.87

-1.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,500.22
$3,500.22$3,500.22

-2.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.64
$160.64$160.64

-3.65%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2485
$2.2485$2.2485

-3.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16157
$0.16157$0.16157

-3.22%