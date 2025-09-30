Andre Cronje's new crypto project, Flying Tulip, has raised $200 million in seed funding at a $1 billion token valuation.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
PANews reported on September 30th that Flying Tulip, a new crypto project founded by DeFi veteran Andre Cronje, has secured $200 million in private seed funding. The company aims to build an on-chain exchange spanning the entire DeFi landscape, encompassing spot trading, derivatives, lending, stablecoins, and insurance. The $200 million round, raised in the form of a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT), values Flying Tulip's tokens at a fully diluted value (FDV) of $1 billion. The funding round, which launched on August 14th and closed within a month, did not include a single lead investor. Participants included Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, DWF Labs, FalconX, Hypersphere, Lemniscap, Nascent, Republic Digital, Selini, Sigil Fund, Susquehanna Crypto, Tioga Capital, and Virtuals Protocol. Flying Tulip now plans to raise up to an additional $800 million through a public sale of its FT tokens at the same $1 billion valuation. Cronje stated that this sale will be conducted on Flying Tulip's own platform, rather than leveraging an existing ICO. The fundraising will feature an "on-chain redemption right," allowing investors to burn FT tokens at any time to redeem a portion of their initial investment in assets. Redemptions will be managed by an audited smart contract, with safeguards such as queues and rate limits in place to ensure solvency. In the event of a temporary shortage of reserves, requests will be placed in a transparent queue and processed once funds are replenished. FT tokens are non-transferable until the public sale is complete. Team members will have no initial allocations, and their compensation will be based on planned open market buybacks funded by protocol proceeds, directly tying their upside to performance.PANews reported on September 30th that Flying Tulip, a new crypto project founded by DeFi veteran Andre Cronje, has secured $200 million in private seed funding. The company aims to build an on-chain exchange spanning the entire DeFi landscape, encompassing spot trading, derivatives, lending, stablecoins, and insurance. The $200 million round, raised in the form of a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT), values Flying Tulip's tokens at a fully diluted value (FDV) of $1 billion. The funding round, which launched on August 14th and closed within a month, did not include a single lead investor. Participants included Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, DWF Labs, FalconX, Hypersphere, Lemniscap, Nascent, Republic Digital, Selini, Sigil Fund, Susquehanna Crypto, Tioga Capital, and Virtuals Protocol. Flying Tulip now plans to raise up to an additional $800 million through a public sale of its FT tokens at the same $1 billion valuation. Cronje stated that this sale will be conducted on Flying Tulip's own platform, rather than leveraging an existing ICO. The fundraising will feature an "on-chain redemption right," allowing investors to burn FT tokens at any time to redeem a portion of their initial investment in assets. Redemptions will be managed by an audited smart contract, with safeguards such as queues and rate limits in place to ensure solvency. In the event of a temporary shortage of reserves, requests will be placed in a transparent queue and processed once funds are replenished. FT tokens are non-transferable until the public sale is complete. Team members will have no initial allocations, and their compensation will be based on planned open market buybacks funded by protocol proceeds, directly tying their upside to performance.

Andre Cronje's new crypto project, Flying Tulip, has raised $200 million in seed funding at a $1 billion token valuation.

By: PANews
2025/09/30 07:13
SEED
SEED$0.0005129-1.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006345-7.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000649-16.14%
FORM
FORM$0.424-10.73%

PANews reported on September 30th that Flying Tulip, a new crypto project founded by DeFi veteran Andre Cronje, has secured $200 million in private seed funding. The company aims to build an on-chain exchange spanning the entire DeFi landscape, encompassing spot trading, derivatives, lending, stablecoins, and insurance. The $200 million round, raised in the form of a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT), values Flying Tulip's tokens at a fully diluted value (FDV) of $1 billion. The funding round, which launched on August 14th and closed within a month, did not include a single lead investor. Participants included Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, DWF Labs, FalconX, Hypersphere, Lemniscap, Nascent, Republic Digital, Selini, Sigil Fund, Susquehanna Crypto, Tioga Capital, and Virtuals Protocol.

Flying Tulip now plans to raise up to an additional $800 million through a public sale of its FT tokens at the same $1 billion valuation. Cronje stated that this sale will be conducted on Flying Tulip's own platform, rather than leveraging an existing ICO. The fundraising will feature an "on-chain redemption right," allowing investors to burn FT tokens at any time to redeem a portion of their initial investment in assets. Redemptions will be managed by an audited smart contract, with safeguards such as queues and rate limits in place to ensure solvency. In the event of a temporary shortage of reserves, requests will be placed in a transparent queue and processed once funds are replenished. FT tokens are non-transferable until the public sale is complete. Team members will have no initial allocations, and their compensation will be based on planned open market buybacks funded by protocol proceeds, directly tying their upside to performance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003962-22.52%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05898-8.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,864.87
$103,864.87$103,864.87

-1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,503.79
$3,503.79$3,503.79

-2.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.86
$160.86$160.86

-3.52%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2518
$2.2518$2.2518

-3.23%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16198
$0.16198$0.16198

-2.98%