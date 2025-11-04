Animoca Brands Engages in Acquisition Talks with Nasdaq-Listed Currenc Group



Rongchai Wang



Animoca Brands has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Currenc Group, aiming for a potential acquisition by Currenc in a move to enhance market presence and liquidity.

Animoca Brands and Currenc Group Set the Stage for Potential Acquisition

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, a prominent player in the digital assets sector, has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Currenc Group Inc., a Nasdaq-listed entity. This move, announced on November 3, 2025, outlines a potential acquisition of Animoca Brands by Currenc Group, according to Animoca Brands.

Details of the Proposed Transaction

The agreement proposes that Currenc Group will acquire 100% of Animoca Brands’ issued shares through an Australian scheme of arrangement. In exchange, Animoca Brands shareholders would receive newly issued shares in Currenc. Upon completion, Animoca Brands shareholders are projected to own approximately 95% of the combined entity, with the remaining 5% held by existing Currenc shareholders.

Conditions and Approval Process

The transaction is subject to various conditions, including due diligence, board approvals, and regulatory clearances. Both companies must agree on binding terms before proceeding, with a potential completion date set for the end of 2026. The deal also requires approval from shareholders of both entities and court endorsement in Australia.

Strategic Benefits and Corporate Restructuring

If realized, the acquisition would allow Animoca Brands to leverage Currenc’s Nasdaq listing to gain greater liquidity and market access, potentially attracting a broader range of institutional investors. The merger would also align Animoca Brands’ corporate structure with its global operations, enhancing compliance and regulatory efficiency.

Statements from Key Executives

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, expressed optimism about the potential listing on Nasdaq, citing increased investor access to the company’s diverse portfolio. Meanwhile, Alexander Kong, CEO of Currenc Group, highlighted the transformative nature of the merger, which could significantly enhance shareholder value by positioning Currenc as a leader in the digital asset economy.

Next Steps and Future Prospects

The term sheet remains non-binding, and both parties are undertaking due diligence to finalize a definitive agreement. The successful completion of the transaction would mark a significant milestone for both companies, potentially reshaping their market strategies and operational dynamics.

Image source: Shutterstock