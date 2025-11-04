Animoca Brands to List on Nasdaq via Reverse Merger with Currenc Group



Terrill Dicki



Animoca Brands announces a strategic plan to list on Nasdaq through a reverse merger with Currenc Group Inc., aiming to strengthen its position in the crypto industry.

Animoca Brands, a leading player in the blockchain and gaming industries, has unveiled a strategic plan to list on Nasdaq through a proposed reverse merger with the fintech company Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR), according to Animoca Brands. This move marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to enhance its institutional strength and broaden its influence within the crypto ecosystem.

Merger Details

The proposed reverse merger structure would result in Animoca Brands shareholders collectively owning approximately 95% of the merged entity’s issued shares. The entity is expected to continue operations under the Animoca Brands name, further solidifying its presence in the blockchain sector.

Historical Growth and Achievements

Animoca Brands has experienced substantial growth since its foray into the blockchain space, having invested in and partnered with key players like The Sandbox and Hedera Hashgraph. The company has been instrumental in the evolution of blockchain gaming and NFTs, contributing to the broader crypto ecosystem’s development. Its extensive portfolio includes 628 companies and organizations, with notable investments in ventures like Ledger, Igloo Inc., and Opensea.

Strategic Partnerships

The company has also engaged in strategic partnerships to advance its mission. Collaborations include the stablecoin joint venture Anchorpoint and a partnership with SK Planet to develop Web3-enabled experiences. These initiatives underscore Animoca Brands’ commitment to innovation and institutional advancement.

Currenc Group’s Role

Currenc Group, a Nasdaq-listed fintech innovator, brings expertise in digital payments, cross-border finance, and AI-driven financial services. In 2024, Currenc processed over US$5.4 billion and facilitated more than 13 million cross-border transactions, highlighting its capability to support Animoca Brands’ ambitions.

The reverse merger aligns with Animoca Brands’ mission to champion digital property rights and expand its impact in the crypto industry. By listing on Nasdaq, the company aims to bolster its institutional credibility and continue driving progress in digital ownership and blockchain innovation.

Image source: Shutterstock