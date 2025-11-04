ExchangeDEX+
Animoca Brands to List on Nasdaq via Reverse Merger with Currenc Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 14:11
Terrill Dicki
Nov 03, 2025 04:33

Animoca Brands announces a strategic plan to list on Nasdaq through a reverse merger with Currenc Group Inc., aiming to strengthen its position in the crypto industry.

Animoca Brands, a leading player in the blockchain and gaming industries, has unveiled a strategic plan to list on Nasdaq through a proposed reverse merger with the fintech company Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR), according to Animoca Brands. This move marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to enhance its institutional strength and broaden its influence within the crypto ecosystem.

Merger Details

The proposed reverse merger structure would result in Animoca Brands shareholders collectively owning approximately 95% of the merged entity’s issued shares. The entity is expected to continue operations under the Animoca Brands name, further solidifying its presence in the blockchain sector.

Historical Growth and Achievements

Animoca Brands has experienced substantial growth since its foray into the blockchain space, having invested in and partnered with key players like The Sandbox and Hedera Hashgraph. The company has been instrumental in the evolution of blockchain gaming and NFTs, contributing to the broader crypto ecosystem’s development. Its extensive portfolio includes 628 companies and organizations, with notable investments in ventures like Ledger, Igloo Inc., and Opensea.

Strategic Partnerships

The company has also engaged in strategic partnerships to advance its mission. Collaborations include the stablecoin joint venture Anchorpoint and a partnership with SK Planet to develop Web3-enabled experiences. These initiatives underscore Animoca Brands’ commitment to innovation and institutional advancement.

Currenc Group’s Role

Currenc Group, a Nasdaq-listed fintech innovator, brings expertise in digital payments, cross-border finance, and AI-driven financial services. In 2024, Currenc processed over US$5.4 billion and facilitated more than 13 million cross-border transactions, highlighting its capability to support Animoca Brands’ ambitions.

The reverse merger aligns with Animoca Brands’ mission to champion digital property rights and expand its impact in the crypto industry. By listing on Nasdaq, the company aims to bolster its institutional credibility and continue driving progress in digital ownership and blockchain innovation.

Image source: Shutterstock

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/animoca-brands-list-nasdaq-reverse-merger-currenc-group

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

