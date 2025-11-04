ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post animoca nasdaq listing via Currenc merger: 2026 timeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Animoca Nasdaq will pursue a U.S. listing via a reverse merger with Currenc Group, the company said on Nov 3, 2025. How will the Animoca Nasdaq listing process unfold? Deal mechanics — The companies disclosed the proposed reverse merger on Nov 3, 2025. Yat Siu, Co‑Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, said: “The Potential Transaction is sufficiently compelling for Animoca Brands to enter into the Term Sheet and to conduct due diligence on Currenc. We would be thrilled to collaborate with Currenc to bring Animoca Brands to Nasdaq,” as reported by CoinDesk. Timing and approvals — The parties expect the transaction to close in 2026 after shareholder and regulatory approvals. The structure is designed to secure a Nasdaq listing without a traditional IPO; definitive terms and the timetable will become clearer as required filings and disclosures are made public. The reverse merger route aims to broaden Animoca’s investor base and speed U.S. market access while remaining subject to regulatory clearance and shareholder votes. How did Animoca Digital Assets revenue perform in 2024? Revenue split — Animoca’s Digital Assets Advisory unit reported $165 million in revenue in 2024, a 116% year‑on‑year increase, while Web3 gaming and NFT revenue fell 40% to $110 million. These figures point to a divergence between institutional advisory growth and consumer‑facing product volatility. Analysts note that advisory‑led revenue can be more resilient than gaming and NFT sales, which tend to track consumer sentiment and industry cycles. Investors will watch how management reconciles these streams when full public disclosures follow. How has Currenc Group merger details driven the stock reaction and what is the shareholder approval timeline? In brief: Market response — Market reaction was immediate: CURR shares rose 118% in the last five days, and the stock was set to open at $3.78 in New York… The post animoca nasdaq listing via Currenc merger: 2026 timeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Animoca Nasdaq will pursue a U.S. listing via a reverse merger with Currenc Group, the company said on Nov 3, 2025. How will the Animoca Nasdaq listing process unfold? Deal mechanics — The companies disclosed the proposed reverse merger on Nov 3, 2025. Yat Siu, Co‑Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, said: “The Potential Transaction is sufficiently compelling for Animoca Brands to enter into the Term Sheet and to conduct due diligence on Currenc. We would be thrilled to collaborate with Currenc to bring Animoca Brands to Nasdaq,” as reported by CoinDesk. Timing and approvals — The parties expect the transaction to close in 2026 after shareholder and regulatory approvals. The structure is designed to secure a Nasdaq listing without a traditional IPO; definitive terms and the timetable will become clearer as required filings and disclosures are made public. The reverse merger route aims to broaden Animoca’s investor base and speed U.S. market access while remaining subject to regulatory clearance and shareholder votes. How did Animoca Digital Assets revenue perform in 2024? Revenue split — Animoca’s Digital Assets Advisory unit reported $165 million in revenue in 2024, a 116% year‑on‑year increase, while Web3 gaming and NFT revenue fell 40% to $110 million. These figures point to a divergence between institutional advisory growth and consumer‑facing product volatility. Analysts note that advisory‑led revenue can be more resilient than gaming and NFT sales, which tend to track consumer sentiment and industry cycles. Investors will watch how management reconciles these streams when full public disclosures follow. How has Currenc Group merger details driven the stock reaction and what is the shareholder approval timeline? In brief: Market response — Market reaction was immediate: CURR shares rose 118% in the last five days, and the stock was set to open at $3.78 in New York…

animoca nasdaq listing via Currenc merger: 2026 timeline

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 02:36
Octavia
VIA$0.0132-5.03%
Union
U$0.006203-0.16%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03423+10.66%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.003943-1.52%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004021+0.17%

Animoca Nasdaq will pursue a U.S. listing via a reverse merger with Currenc Group, the company said on Nov 3, 2025.

How will the Animoca Nasdaq listing process unfold?

Deal mechanics — The companies disclosed the proposed reverse merger on Nov 3, 2025. Yat Siu, Co‑Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, said:

as reported by CoinDesk.

Timing and approvals — The parties expect the transaction to close in 2026 after shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The structure is designed to secure a Nasdaq listing without a traditional IPO; definitive terms and the timetable will become clearer as required filings and disclosures are made public.

The reverse merger route aims to broaden Animoca’s investor base and speed U.S. market access while remaining subject to regulatory clearance and shareholder votes.

How did Animoca Digital Assets revenue perform in 2024?

Revenue split — Animoca’s Digital Assets Advisory unit reported $165 million in revenue in 2024, a 116% year‑on‑year increase, while Web3 gaming and NFT revenue fell 40% to $110 million. These figures point to a divergence between institutional advisory growth and consumer‑facing product volatility.

Analysts note that advisory‑led revenue can be more resilient than gaming and NFT sales, which tend to track consumer sentiment and industry cycles. Investors will watch how management reconciles these streams when full public disclosures follow.

How has Currenc Group merger details driven the stock reaction and what is the shareholder approval timeline? In brief:

Market response — Market reaction was immediate: CURR shares rose 118% in the last five days, and the stock was set to open at $3.78 in New York following the announcement.

The spike reflects short‑term appetite for a listed vehicle that aggregates digital‑asset assets and services, but early moves can be volatile.

Additional company materials and governance proposals are available from Currenc; see the company release for transaction details (Currenc press release).

Stock moves around merger news can be volatile and subject to reversal as terms are finalised and approvals are sought.

The proposed transaction positions the combined group for a Nasdaq presence while exposing investors to both advisory growth and the cyclicality of gaming and NFT revenue streams. The deal remains conditional on 2026 shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/11/03/animoca-nasdaq-currenc-merger-timeline/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The post Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple Labs is on an aggressive mission to dominate financial infrastructure. Since early 2025, the company has spent close to $4 billion acquiring firms across brokerage, payments, custody, and treasury management. The spree began with the $1.25 billion purchase of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road, now rebranded as Ripple Prime. It followed up with a …
4
4$0.06601+5.09%
XRP
XRP$2.5387+10.11%
MISSION
MISSION$0.000003658-3.68%
Share
CoinPedia2025/11/11 00:30
The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

Cash is dying in Australian daily life. People tap a card for their morning coffee, hop on public transport with a phone in their hands, and pay their bills on their couch without leaving a branch. What was once a novelty is now routine, as shops, services and even small operators are opting for cashless […] The post The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.124+2.97%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01221-2.47%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-3.00%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/10 23:45
5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Discover the top AI crypto presales shaping 2026. IPO Genie stands out with transparent tokenomics, real-world backing, and verified compliance.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06365-0.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/11/11 00:29

Trending News

More

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Best Crypto Presales to Watch in 2025: Why Digitap ($TAP) is Beating All the “Next Big Meme Coins” ($TAP, DeepSnitch AI, Bitcoin Hyper)

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,895.64
$105,895.64$105,895.64

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,543.35
$3,543.35$3,543.35

+0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5349
$2.5349$2.5349

+0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.94
$166.94$166.94

+0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17936
$0.17936$0.17936

+0.07%