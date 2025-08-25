Animoca: RWAs only account for $26 billion of the $400 trillion TradFi market, with huge growth potential

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Animoca Brands researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan stated in their August research paper: "The estimated potential $400 trillion TradFi market highlights the potential growth space for RWA tokenization."

Researchers indicate that the RWA sector represents only a small portion ($26 billion) of a total addressable market currently exceeding $400 trillion. These asset classes include private credit, Treasuries, commodities, equities, alternative funds, and global bonds. Large asset managers are currently engaged in a "strategic race to build full-stack integrated platforms," and those who can "control the asset lifecycle" will reap long-term value.