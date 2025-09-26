Another internet giant is about to issue a stablecoin: A quick look at Cloudflare's stablecoin, the NET Dollar.

Author: 0xjs@Golden Finance Another Internet giant is going to issue a stablecoin. On September 25, US network infrastructure giant Cloudflare announced plans to launch the US dollar stablecoin NET Dollar (NET is the listing code of Cloudflare on the New York Stock Exchange). Who is Cloundflare? According to public information, Cloudflare is an American multinational technology company that provides content delivery networks (CDNs), network security, DNS services, and other basic internet services. Through its global edge network, it provides accelerated access, improved performance, and enhanced security for millions of websites and applications to resist cyberattacks and help customers build a safer internet. Basically, every Internet service is inseparable from Cloudflare. For example, when you log in to a website, the service that requires you to verify that you are a real person before continuing to the next step is mostly provided by Cloudflare. According to Cloudflare, NET Dollar is a new USD-backed stablecoin that will provide instant and secure transactions for the agentic web. NET Dollar will help build a new business model for the internet that rewards originality, sustains creativity, and empowers innovation in an AI-driven world. NET Dollar targets AI agents Cloudflare stated that AI is fundamentally changing how humans interact with the internet. Instead of personally controlling every interaction, humans are beginning to delegate tasks to autonomous AI agents, such as booking flights, ordering groceries, and managing calendars. For this to happen, the underlying financial system must also evolve. The AI-driven internet requires an instant, global, and secure currency that enables AI agents, developers, and creators to transact instantly, automatically, and reliably. Since its founding, Cloudflare has been a global company dedicated to helping customers worldwide improve performance, secure websites and networks, and develop and deploy applications. Today, Cloudflare is committed to achieving this goal through transactions, providing a fast, secure, and globally accessible internet-native payment system. Stablecoins are one of many tools that, alongside the existing financial system, can help the AI-driven internet thrive, bringing speed, trust, and interoperability. “For decades, the internet’s business model has relied primarily on advertising platforms and bank transfers,” said Matthew Prince, Cloudflare co-founder and CEO. “The internet’s next business model will be driven by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions – tools that shift incentives toward truly valuable original creative content. By leveraging our global network, we will help modernize financial channels, enabling the transfer of money at internet speeds, creating a more open and valuable internet for everyone.” NET Dollar main features and use cases NET Dollar will have five major features: Intelligent Commerce: NET Dollar is built for the rise of intelligent agents and machines, enabling seamless automated transactions without human intervention. Real-time settlement: The rise of autonomous agents and connected devices is creating a new economic paradigm. These systems require a reliable medium of exchange that can handle high-frequency automated transactions without human intervention. Programmable: Rules, triggers, and workflows can be embedded directly into payments, making them smarter and more adaptable. Global and interoperable: NET Dollar will operate across networks and ecosystems, enabling frictionless global trade 1:1 USD Backing: Each token will be fully collateralized by USD, ensuring transparency, reliability, and price stability. NET Dollar to realize the use case of intelligent payment: Make payments easy anywhere in the world: Agents need systems that are not only fast and secure, but also trustworthy, transparent, and reliable in executing payments globally – across currencies, geographies, and time zones. Enable instant, automated transactions: Personal agents will be able to perform instant, programmed actions, such as paying for the cheapest flight or ordering a product as soon as it becomes available. Business agents can be instructed to pay suppliers upon confirmation of delivery. Unlocking new business models for the internet: NET Dollar will enable creators to be rewarded for unique and original content, developers to easily monetize APIs and applications, and AI companies to give back to the ecosystem that supports them by fairly compensating content sources. Cloudflare also said it contributes to open standards such as the Intelligent Payment Protocol and x402 to simplify the process of sending and receiving payments on the internet. 