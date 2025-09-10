Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures.

The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.

$41 Million Stolen

The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn product, which allows users to stake Solana tokens for rewards.

The incident occurred after hackers broke into an application programming interface (API) run by Kiln, SwissBorg’s staking partner.

For some context, APIs act as bridges between user applications and servers. In this case, the attackers compromised the APIs and manipulated them into sending funds away from SwissBorg’s Earn program.

While the scale of the theft is massive, SwissBorg confirmed that only about 1% of users and 2% of assets were affected. The company stressed that its main app, as well as other Earn products, are still secure.

SwissBorg Responds to the Breach

SwissBorg CEO Cyrus Fazel addressed the community directly and acknowledged that it was “a bad day” for the platform. He confirmed that daily operations have continued without disruption and promised that affected customers will be reimbursed.

According to Fazel, SwissBorg’s treasury has enough funds to cover the losses immediately.

The company has already reached out to law enforcement, security firms and white-hat hackers to track and recover stolen funds. Some transactions have reportedly been blocked, which are some of the signs of early progress.

SwissBorg paused redemptions from the Solana Earn program during the recovery process but assured users that balances within the app will remain unaffected.

How the SwissBorg Hack Happened

The breach originated not from SwissBorg itself, but from Kiln (a staking infrastructure provider). Kiln supplies yield solutions for networks like Solana and Ethereum and acts as the backend for SwissBorg’s staking services.

The attackers exploited Kiln’s API and gained the ability to manipulate transactions tied to SwissBorg’s Solana Earn product. This method shows how middleman service providers in Defi can create huge problems for even secure platforms.

Blockchain explorers later identified the attacker’s wallet, which is now labelled as “SwissBorg Exploiter.”

The Larger Effect of the SwissBorg Hack

The SwissBorg attacker’s address | SolScan

The SwissBorg hack comes at a time when crypto-related thefts are on the rise. According to recent estimates, over $2.17 billion has been stolen this year alone.

This growing trend shows not only the increasing value locked in DeFi platforms but also how smart attackers are becoming.

SwissBorg’s reputation has taken a hit, but its quick response could help restore trust. The firm pointed out that its overall financial health is still strong.

For users, the incident serves as a reminder of the risks from staking programs that rely on third-party providers. Even when platforms show strength in terms of internal security, issues with their partners’ infrastructure can have serious consequences.

What Happens Next for SwissBorg

SwissBorg confirmed that it will publish a full incident report once investigations conclude.

The company is working with exchanges and investigators to freeze or recover funds before they can be laundered. Whether these efforts will succeed is still to be decided, as attackers tend to move funds quickly after stealing ghem.

Despite the setback, SwissBorg says that it has strong reserves and is committed to providing simple access to crypto wealth management.