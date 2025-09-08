Another Public Company Goes All-In on Solana With Billion-Dollar Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:22
Altcoins

Forward Industries is making an aggressive move into digital assets, unveiling a $1.65 billion plan to center its treasury around Solana.

The initiative is backed by some of the biggest names in crypto investing — Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital — in what could become one of the most significant institutional endorsements of the Solana ecosystem so far.

A Different Kind of Corporate Treasury

Instead of following the well-trodden path of building reserves in Bitcoin or Ethereum, Forward is leaning into Solana’s growing role in decentralized finance and tokenized assets. The company says the treasury will be “active,” suggesting it won’t just hold SOL passively but will engage directly in the network’s growth.

CEO Michael Pruitt framed the move as both a shareholder value play and a conviction bet on Solana’s technology. “Solana has proven itself as one of the most innovative blockchains in the market,” he said, arguing that this step aligns Forward’s balance sheet with long-term digital adoption.

Strategic Muscle Behind the Deal

The investment also reshapes Forward’s leadership. Multicoin’s Kyle Samani is expected to assume the role of chairman, while Galaxy’s Chris Gerraro and Jump Crypto’s Saurabh Sharma will participate as board observers. Their presence gives the firm access to a network of seasoned investors already entrenched in Solana’s ecosystem.

Cantor Fitzgerald is managing the placement, with Galaxy’s investment banking arm serving as co-advisor — signaling Wall Street’s growing comfort in facilitating large-scale crypto treasury moves.

Conclusion

Solana has seen explosive developer activity and adoption in 2025, emerging as one of Ethereum’s fiercest competitors. By aligning its treasury directly with SOL, Forward is effectively making the blockchain’s growth story its own. The company now positions itself not just as a product manufacturer but as a public-market proxy for exposure to Solana’s rise.

For investors, the announcement highlights how corporate treasury strategies in crypto are evolving — moving from simple Bitcoin stockpiling toward selective bets on the ecosystems they believe will define the next phase of blockchain adoption.

Source: https://coindoo.com/another-public-company-goes-all-in-on-solana-with-billion-dollar-treasury/

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
