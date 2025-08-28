Another tragedy on Hyperliquid: XPL flash short squeeze, users may lose more than $60 million. When will the whale hunt end?

By: PANews
2025/08/28 11:18
NEAR
NEAR$2.523-1.21%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1573-9.56%
Threshold
T$0.01649+1.04%
SUN
SUN$0.02396-2.46%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10349+1.98%
MAY
MAY$0.04402-2.06%

By Frank, PANews

Hyperliquid's HYPE token hit a new high on August 27th, just one day after a carefully orchestrated "flash short squeeze" ravaged the XPL pre-market futures market on Hyperliquid. In less than an hour, the price chart was violently pulled into a near-vertical drop, instantly depleting the accounts of countless short traders while the manipulators walked away with a massive profit exceeding $46 million.

This incident quickly sparked a furor in the crypto community, with outcry, anger, and conspiracy theories mingling. People couldn't help but wonder: Was this a random occurrence of extreme market volatility, or a precisely targeted massacre exploiting a protocol vulnerability? And why, at the center of this storm, has Hyperliquid repeatedly become the perfect hunting ground for the nefarious activities of whales?

A long-planned "hunt"

This seemingly sudden market crash was actually a carefully planned hunt.

According to Aiyi's on-chain data tracking, this coordinated attack was carried out by at least four core wallet addresses. The roles and fund deployment of two primary attack addresses are particularly clear: one is an address beginning with 0xb9c0, and the other is an address on DeBank under the username "silentraven." The remaining two addresses played supporting roles. These wallets displayed similar operational behavior. Between the 23rd and 25th, three addresses transferred large amounts of funds to initiate long positions on XPL. Among them, address 0xb9c0, the primary attack address, preemptively deployed $11 million in USDC to open long positions on XPL on Hyperliquid at an average price of around $0.56.

The address of DeBank username "silentraven" also established a long position of 21.1 million XPL using $9.5 million in USDT at an average price of $0.56 over the past three days.

These addresses invested a combined total of over $20 million, acquiring substantial long positions in batches and at different times within nearly the same price range. Several of these addresses clearly only invested in long positions in XPL after their creation.

At around 5:30 am on August 26, when most traders in Asia were still asleep, the hunting moment quietly arrived.

The 0xb9c0 address transferred an additional $5 million to the Hyperliquid platform. This indiscriminately pumped up the token's price. In the already extremely thin pre-market for XPL, this capital injection was like a spark in a powder keg, instantly detonating the entire order book. Within minutes, the price of XPL skyrocketed from around $0.60 to $1.80, a surge of over 200%.

This short-term surge has several obvious consequences. First, most traders won't have time to increase their margin to raise the liquidation price. Second, even hedging orders with a minimum leverage of 1x will be liquidated. Third, as many short positions are liquidated one by one, forced liquidation buy orders will further drive prices higher, creating the most terrifying "short squeeze" phenomenon in the financial market.

Finally, when the price reached its peak, the manipulators began to close their positions at prices between $1.1 and $1.2. According to Aunt Ai’s statistics, this sniping operation brought the manipulators a total profit of over $46 million.

The $60 million wail and the platform's "indifference"

A feast of capital is inevitably accompanied by the wailing of another group of people. When the manipulators return with a full haul, all that is left for other market participants are bloody losses and endless questions.

Crypto KOL @Cbb0fe said that he allocated 10% of his funds to hedge on Hyperliquid, resulting in a loss of $2.5 million. He will never touch the isolated market again.

Other media outlets reported that the largest loss at a single address was approximately $7 million. However, they did not provide specific address information, raising questions.

However, judging from the profits of the manipulators, the maximum profit at that time was indeed more than 46 million US dollars, and it is not yet known whether there were other undiscovered partners in this process.

Judging from the changes in contract positions, before the attack began, the contract holdings of XPL on Hyperliquid reached a maximum of US$153 million, and then quickly plummeted to 22.44 million, with a reduction of more than US$130 million. It is estimated that the overall losses of short position users may reach US$60 million.

This loss even surpassed the $11 million in losses Hyperliquid in March caused by the JELLY token scam. Perhaps because the company itself wasn't directly affected, the victims had to swallow their losses in silence.

In community discussions, a familiar name was repeatedly mentioned: Tron founder Justin Sun. One user pointed out that an address involved in this attack had transferred ETH to an address associated with Justin Sun several years ago, but this action does not directly prove that the address has an actual connection with Justin Sun.

Following the incident, many users turned to Hyperliquid, hoping the platform would provide an explanation or provide remedial measures. However, Hyperliquid did not drastically close profitable orders or directly shut down related accounts, as it did in March when handling the JELLY token manipulation incident. Instead, they responded in their official Discord group, stating that while the XPL market experienced significant volatility, Hyperliquid's blockchain operated as designed during this period without any technical issues. Liquidation and automatic deleveraging (ADL) mechanisms were implemented in accordance with public protocols, and because the platform utilizes a fully segregated margin system, this incident only affected XPL positions, and the protocol did not generate any bad debts.

For many netizens, the lack of adjustments is understandable. After all, Hyperliquid warned of high volatility and risks when XPL launched, and all such manipulation was carried out within market rules.

But for those users who have been deeply affected, such a response seems somewhat cold.

Cause of the tragedy: a fatal conspiracy between platform, target and timing

Looking back at the entire incident, this isn't the first time Hyperliquid has engaged in similar market manipulation. This process is clearly the result of premeditated and meticulous planning by the manipulators. Furthermore, it's also closely linked to the design of Hyperliquid's platform.

First, this type of short squeeze is not uncommon in financial markets and often occurs in markets with poor liquidity and isolated prices. This particular operation on Hyperliquid capitalizes on several key features. First, the platform's extreme on-chain transparency allows manipulators to calculate the funds needed to manipulate the market and the desired effect using publicly available data such as positions, liquidation prices, and funding rates. Second, Hyperliquid's isolated oracle system. Because XPL utilizes an independent pricing system on Hyperliquiquid, independent of external oracles, manipulators can freely manipulate prices within this siloed environment without having to worry about price balancing on other exchanges.

Furthermore, the selection of the target for manipulation also involves numerous tricks. The XPL token (and WLFI, another similar but less dramatic example) involved in this manipulation are both unlisted tokens. This means they are "paper contracts" without the risk of spot delivery or market manipulation, making them easier to manipulate.

Finally, there's the matter of timing. Before the attack, XPL's trading volume was only a few hundred thousand tokens per five minutes, translating to approximately $50,000 USD. This coincided with the period of declining trading enthusiasm following the launch of the cryptocurrency. This thin liquidity provided an opportunity for the attacker to exploit, enabling market manipulation with minimal capital.

The XPL incident exposed deep-seated structural risks, reminding us to reflect on both the platform and user levels.

From the platform's perspective, the first issue is vulnerability. Since 2025, Hyperliquid has experienced three market manipulation incidents. Each incident almost always reveals vulnerabilities within Hyperliquid as a decentralized derivatives exchange. These vulnerabilities have repeatedly resulted in the loss of funds for ordinary users and a weakening of the Hyperliquiquit platform's credibility. In this case, the issue stemmed from both the siege created by an isolated oracle mechanism and price suppression caused by a lack of proactive platform liquidity intervention when unusual positions emerged.

Secondly, is it more important to confront the perpetrators equally or to maintain a decentralized facade? In the JELLY incident, Hyperliquid unhesitatingly initiated an on-chain vote, ultimately recovering losses and expelling the perpetrators. The rationale at the time was that they were forced to take actions that undermined decentralization in order to protect the platform's user vaults. However, facing losses far exceeding those of the previous incident, is this because the platform's vaults were intact, or is it a choice to ignore the situation to prevent the banner of decentralization from falling again? This may raise a major question in the minds of users.

Finally, for users, the XPL manipulation incident has once again heightened our vigilance against illiquid and isolated markets. Pre-market contracts with extremely low liquidity and lacking a spot market anchor are often the hunting grounds of whales. Furthermore, the time-honored trading principles of reducing leverage and setting stop-loss orders are never empty words.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$864.85+0.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1345+6.57%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003121-5.90%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Altcoin Season Index Surges to 46: What This Means for Your Portfolio

Altcoin Season Index Surges to 46: What This Means for Your Portfolio

BitcoinWorld Altcoin Season Index Surges to 46: What This Means for Your Portfolio The crypto world is buzzing with fresh signals as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index recently climbed one point to 46. This upward movement sparks important conversations among investors and enthusiasts alike, hinting at potential shifts in market dynamics. For many, this rise suggests a growing appetite for cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin, opening new avenues for portfolio growth. Understanding the Altcoin Season Index: What Does 46 Mean? The Altcoin Season Index is a crucial metric that helps gauge the overall performance of altcoins compared to Bitcoin. It signals an official altcoin season when a significant threshold is met: 75% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens, must have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days. A score closer to 100 on the Altcoin Season Index suggests a stronger and more pronounced altcoin season. Currently sitting at 46, the index indicates that while we are not yet in a full-blown altcoin season, momentum is building. This reading shows that a notable portion of altcoins are indeed outperforming Bitcoin, suggesting a shift in investor focus and capital allocation. This gradual increase often precedes more significant movements, making it a key indicator for savvy traders. Is an Altcoin Season Truly Approaching? The one-point rise in the Altcoin Season Index to 46 is more than just a number; it’s a signal. While the 75% benchmark for an official altcoin season remains a distance away, this steady increase demonstrates growing confidence and interest in alternative cryptocurrencies. This recent shift in the Altcoin Season Index indicates increasing investor confidence in various altcoins, suggesting that many are seeing better returns than Bitcoin over the short term. What should you watch for as the index continues to evolve? Consistent Outperformance: Look for a sustained trend where a majority of top altcoins continue to surpass Bitcoin’s gains. Increased Trading Volume: Higher trading volumes in altcoin markets often accompany rising prices. New Project Excitement: Innovations and new projects in the altcoin space can attract fresh capital. Navigating Potential Altcoin Opportunities As the Altcoin Season Index inches higher, savvy investors are already looking at potential gains. However, navigating the altcoin market requires careful consideration and a strategic approach. It’s not simply about picking any altcoin; rather, it involves understanding market trends and individual project fundamentals. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Diversify Your Portfolio: Instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, spread your investments across several promising altcoins. Do Your Research: Investigate the utility, team, and technology behind each altcoin. Strong fundamentals are key to long-term success. Risk Management: Altcoins can be highly volatile. Only invest what you can afford to lose and consider setting stop-loss orders. Stay Informed: Keep a close eye on market news, technological developments, and, of course, the Altcoin Season Index itself. Important Considerations and Risks While the rising Altcoin Season Index is exciting, it’s crucial to remember that the crypto market remains highly volatile. Altcoins, especially those with smaller market caps, can experience dramatic price swings. This volatility presents both significant opportunities for profit and substantial risks of loss. Always conduct thorough due diligence and understand the unique risks associated with each investment. Market sentiment can change rapidly, influenced by global economic factors, regulatory news, and even social media trends. Therefore, a rising index does not guarantee continued upward movement, nor does it eliminate the potential for sudden corrections. A balanced approach, combining optimism with cautious risk assessment, is always recommended. Conclusion: The Evolving Crypto Landscape The climb in the Altcoin Season Index to 46 serves as a compelling indicator of shifting dynamics within the cryptocurrency market. While it doesn’t declare an immediate altcoin season, it certainly signals growing momentum and renewed interest in altcoins. This presents both exciting opportunities and inherent risks for investors. By staying informed, conducting thorough research, and managing risk effectively, you can better navigate this evolving landscape and potentially capitalize on the burgeoning altcoin market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Altcoin Season Index? The Altcoin Season Index measures the percentage of the top 100 altcoins (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) that have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days. A score closer to 100 indicates a stronger altcoin season. What does a score of 46 mean for the Altcoin Season Index? A score of 46 means that 46% of the top 100 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin in the last 90 days. While not yet an official altcoin season (which requires 75%), it indicates growing momentum and a positive trend for altcoins. How is an Altcoin Season officially declared? An altcoin season is officially declared when the Altcoin Season Index reaches 75. This signifies that 75% or more of the top 100 altcoins have surpassed Bitcoin’s performance over a three-month period. What should investors do during a potential Altcoin Season? Investors should conduct thorough research on individual altcoins, consider diversifying their portfolios, manage risk with appropriate strategies, and stay updated on market trends and news. Are there risks involved with altcoins, even if the index is rising? Yes, altcoins are generally more volatile than Bitcoin. Even with a rising Altcoin Season Index, market conditions can change rapidly, and investments carry inherent risks. Always invest responsibly. Share this valuable insight with your network! If you found this article on the Altcoin Season Index helpful, please share it on your social media platforms to help others understand these crucial market trends. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Altcoin Season Index Surges to 46: What This Means for Your Portfolio first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15731-9.52%
Threshold
T$0.01648+1.10%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00214247-2.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 08:55
Share
Mira Network establishes a foundation and may launch TGE soon

Mira Network establishes a foundation and may launch TGE soon

PANews reported on August 28th that the Mira Foundation announced its establishment, dedicated to developing trustless AI infrastructure and supporting the expansion of the Mira ecosystem. Over the past year, Mira has launched Mira Flows and the Verify API, respectively for building modular AI workflows and enabling trustless verification of AI outputs. Its technology has already served 5 million users, demonstrating the practical value of decentralized AI infrastructure.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1345+6.57%
MAY
MAY$0.04381-2.53%
SOON
SOON$0.2505-3.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 10:29
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Altcoin Season Index Surges to 46: What This Means for Your Portfolio

Mira Network establishes a foundation and may launch TGE soon

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

German listed company Nakiki SE: It is evaluating a rights issue to raise "tens of millions of euros" to purchase Bitcoin