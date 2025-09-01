Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Ansem (@blknoiz06) liquidated his AOL holdings before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately suffering a loss of $29,700.

Two days ago, he spent 1.73 million LIGHTs to buy 1.88 million AOLs (about $75,000) at a cost of $0.03698. However, today WLFI did not mention AOL among Solana's ecosystem partners, and the coin price plummeted by more than 50% in a short period of time. He liquidated his position two and a half hours before the announcement (the average selling price was $0.021165, and the current price is $0.01064), avoiding a potential loss of $20,000.